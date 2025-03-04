Smyrna Little League Parade VIP Parking Spot Raffle

We're excited to announce a raffle for 5 front-row parking spots at Brinkley Park on Parade Day, which will be held on Saturday, March 15th! Each winner will receive one VIP parking spot that they can use for the entire day. Please note that winners must be parked by 10:00 AM. Raffle tickets are $50 each, and we will draw 5 lucky winners by Friday, March 14th. All proceeds from the raffle will go to support Smyrna Little League.

