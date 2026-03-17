Smyrna Spartans Youth Football and Cheer's Raffle Giveaway 2026

About this raffle
Support our organization’s mission by participating in our first ever raffle for a chance to win an exciting prize. Each $20 raffle ticket enters you for an opportunity to receive one FREE Cheer or Football registration for the upcoming 2026 season.
This raffle is open to everyone, including families who have already registered. If your name is selected and you have already registered, you will receive a full refund for one registration.
Your participation directly supports our athletes, our programs, and the continued growth of our organization. Thank you for being part of our community and helping us make a positive impact.
Support the Smyrna Spartans and the youth we serve by joining our $10 Raffle Ticket Giveaway! Each ticket gives you a chance to win an $100 Amazon gift card, and the raffle is open to absolutely anyone—families, supporters, community members, or anyone who simply wants to participate.
Every ticket purchased helps us continue building strong programs, creating opportunities for our athletes, and making a positive impact throughout our community. Your support truly helps us pour back into our kids and keep the mission moving forward.
Support the Smyrna Spartans and the youth we serve by joining our $2 Raffle Ticket Giveaway! Each ticket gives you a chance to win a free entry voucher to three home games, and it’s open to anyone—whether you’re a regular spectator or want to gift the experience to someone who attends our games.
Every ticket purchased helps us continue building strong programs, creating opportunities for our athletes, and making a positive impact in our community. Your support truly makes a difference.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!