Smyrna Spartans Youth Football and Cheer's Raffle Giveaway 2026

Support our organization’s mission by participating in our first ever raffle for a chance to win an exciting prize. Each $20 raffle ticket enters you for an opportunity to receive one FREE Cheer or Football registration for the upcoming 2026 season.





This raffle is open to everyone, including families who have already registered. If your name is selected and you have already registered, you will receive a full refund for one registration.





Your participation directly supports our athletes, our programs, and the continued growth of our organization. Thank you for being part of our community and helping us make a positive impact.