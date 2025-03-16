S/N fundraiser - Oak Rocker

A very good friend of IBBB is trying to spay all the neighborhood cats who feed at her house. She has already completed the first three but still has 12 to go. Even with the wonderful prices we get from our clinic providers, that will be about $1500. In order to help her, we are raffling off this beautiful oak rocker, donated by Ron Ehninger's family and lovingly restored by one of our IBBB foster moms. Tickets are $5 or 3 for $10. Only 50 tickets will be sold. Help us help our friend. Raffle winner will be chosen on April 16.

