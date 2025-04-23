SNAFU Rescue’s eCreamery Fundraiser Shop

Triple Berry Oat Milk -This flavor is 'berry' delicious, with a refreshing taste that will have you eating the entire pint in one sitting! This delightful dairy-free flavor is created with our Vanilla Oat Milk ice cream and loaded with a mouthwatering trio of berry swirls: Strawberry, Raspberry and Blueberry! (Gluten Free, Nut Free & Dairy Free)

