SNAFU Rescue’s eCreamery Fundraiser Shop

Coffee Toffee- We start with smooth coffee ice cream and load it with toffee pieces. And if that's not enough, we add chunks of delicious chocolate.
(Gluten Free & Nut Free)
Who Rescued Who?
$10
Cookies & Cream-Remember dunking Oreo cookies into a glass of ice cold milk like it was yesterday? (Maybe it was yesterday.) Relive that moment again and again through crushed Oreo cookies churned into our sweet cream ice cream.
(Nut Free)
Paws Up
$10
Praline Pecan -This deliciously decadent flavor pairs double vanilla bean ice cream with pecans coated in a brown sugar praline confection and swirls of buttery caramel. This flavor is almost too good to share.
(Gluten Free)
Brindled
$10
Chocolate Chunk- Double the chocolate, double the decadence. Our heavenly chocolate ice cream envelops big chunks of melt-in-your-mouth milk chocolate.
(Gluten Free & Nut Free)
Bat Pig
$10
Butter Brickle-Pieces of the highest quality toffee stirred into our classic vanilla ice cream. Fun fact: Butter Brickle was invented in our hometown of Omaha, at the elegant Blackstone Hotel in the 1920s.
(Gluten Free & Nut Free)
Berry Good Frenchie
$10
Triple Berry Oat Milk -This flavor is 'berry' delicious, with a refreshing taste that will have you eating the entire pint in one sitting! This delightful dairy-free flavor is created with our Vanilla Oat Milk ice cream and loaded with a mouthwatering trio of berry swirls: Strawberry, Raspberry and Blueberry!
(Gluten Free, Nut Free & Dairy Free)
PUGalicious
$10
Peanut Butter Cup - Our creamy peanut butter ice cream with chunks of chocolate-covered peanut butter cups and, if that weren’t enough, gooey fudge swirled throughout. Peanut butter and chocolate heaven on a spoon.
(Gluten Free)
Sit. Stay.
$10
Sea Salt Caramel Brownie- Creamy sea salt caramel ice cream and fudgy brownie bites. If a love letter could be composed in ice cream, this would be it.
(Nut Free)
Add a donation for Short Noses And Friends United Rescue
$
