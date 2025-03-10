Sponsorship -SNAP & CLAP 2025 Topgolf Fundraiser

Name/Business/Logo displayed on screens and all tables.
Includes 18 players (3 bays)
Your logo will be displayed on social media and the SNAP & CLAP website (1year).
Company-provided materials will be added to goody bags.
Players will have access to the Signature Room which includes food, non-alcoholic drinks, and dancing.
Food Sponsor
$1,000
Name/Business/Logo displayed at the event on all tables in the signature dining room.
Your logo will be displayed on the SNAP & CLAP website for 1 year.
Company-provided materials will be added to goody bags.
Bay Sponsor w/ 6 Players
$500
Name/Business/Logo displayed in a specific bay at the event, and all the tables in the signature room.
1 bay with 6 Players
Your logo will also be displayed on social media.
Company-provided materials will be added to goody bags.
Bay Sponsor (no players)
$250
Name/Business/Logo displayed on screens in bays and social media.
Promotional Sponsor
$100
Goodie bags for players (125 needed)
Sponsor an Anchor
$75
Name/business name will be placed on the Anchor wall to show your support.
Raffle Bundle
$20
5 Raffle Ticket = 5 entry = 5 chance to WIN
Raffle Ticket
$5
1 Raffle Ticket = 1 entry = 1 chance to WIN
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!