School Nurses Association Of Santa Clara County

Hosted by

School Nurses Association Of Santa Clara County

About this event

Sales closed

SNASCC Fall 2025 Meeting - AI for the School Nurse: Staying Human in a Digital Age

New General Member Meeting
$45

Price for Clear and Preliminary Credentialed School Nurses in Santa Clara County, not enrolled as a student in a credential or degree program. Includes membership through June 2026.

New Student Member Meeting
$25

Price for School Nurses, RNs, and LVNs in a credential program or degree program. Includes membership through June 2026.

New Retired Member Meeting
$25

Price for retired School Nurses. Includes membership through June 2026.

New Associate Member Meeting
$25

Price for associate members. Associate members include non-credentialed nurses (LVN/RN) and credentialed school nurses outside Santa Clara County. Includes membership through June 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!