SNASCC Fall 2025 Meeting - AI for the School Nurse: Staying Human in a Digital Age

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Price for Clear and Preliminary Credentialed School Nurses in Santa Clara County, not enrolled as a student in a credential or degree program. Includes membership through June 2026.
Price for School Nurses, RNs, and LVNs in a credential program or degree program. Includes membership through June 2026.
Price for retired School Nurses. Includes membership through June 2026.
Price for associate members. Associate members include non-credentialed nurses (LVN/RN) and credentialed school nurses outside Santa Clara County. Includes membership through June 2026.
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