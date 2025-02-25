SNASCC Winter 2025 Meeting - Lyme Disease: Implications for School Nurses

Price for Clear and Preliminary Credentialed School nurses, RNs, and LVNs, not enrolled as a student in a credential or degree program. Includes membership through June 2025. Current members add the discount code on the next screen.
Price for Clear and Preliminary Credentialed School nurses, RNs, and LVNs, not enrolled as a student in a credential or degree program. Includes membership through June 2025. Current members add the discount code on the next screen.
New Student Member
$90
Price for school nurses, RNs, and LVNs in a credential program or degree program. Includes membership through June 2025.
Price for school nurses, RNs, and LVNs in a credential program or degree program. Includes membership through June 2025.
New Retired Member
$90
Price for retired school nurses. Includes membership through June 2025.
Price for retired school nurses. Includes membership through June 2025.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!