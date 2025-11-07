National Black Nurses Association Inc

Offered by

National Black Nurses Association Inc

About this shop

SNBNA Apparel Store - Golden MFG Collection

T-shirt - SNBNA Logo (Front Only)
$12

Soft-style cotton unisex T-shirt featuring the official Southern Nevada Black Nurses Association logo on the front. Available in sizes XS - 3XL.

Add size and pickup info at checkout.


Price:
$12.00 (XS - SL) / $14.00 (2XL+)

T-Shirt - Front & Back
$15

Gildan SoftStyle T-shirt with SNBNA logo front + "Southern Nevada Black Nurses Association" text on the back.
Unisex sizing.

Price:
$15.00 (XS - XL) / $17.00 (2XL+)

Polo - Logo Only item
Polo - Logo Only item
Polo - Logo Only
$27

Short-sleeve performance polo (JERZEE Dri-Power 437 Women's / 437 Men's) embroidered with SNBNA logo.
Comfortable, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant.


Price:
$27.00 (XS-XL) / $29.00 (2XL+)

Polo - Logo + Name item
Polo - Logo + Name item
Polo - Logo + Name
$32

Same as the polo option, includes a personalized name embroidered on the right chest. Ideal for community outreach events and chapter meetings.

Jacket - Logo Only item
Jacket - Logo Only item
Jacket - Logo Only
$52

OGIO Crux Soft Shell Jacket (LOE720 Women's / OE720 Men's).
Lightweight, durable, and embroidered with the SNBNA logo on the left chest.


Price:
$52.00 (XS-XL) / $54.00 (2XL+)

Jacket - Logo + Name item
Jacket - Logo + Name item
Jacket - Logo + Name
$57

Same as jacket option, includes names personalized on the right chest. Great for outdoor events or casual professional wear.


Price:

$57.00 (XS-XL) / $ 59.00 (2XL+)

Blazer - Logo Only item
Blazer - Logo Only item
Blazer - Logo Only
$75

Professional knit blazer embroidered with the official SNBNA logo on the left chest. Available in men's and women's styles (Port Authority Women's Knit Blazer LM2000 / Mercer + Mettle Relaxed Knit Blazer MM3030). Perfect for conferences and community events.


Only Available in Black


Price:

$75.00 (XS-XL) / $77.00 (2XL+)

Blazer - Logo + Name item
Blazer - Logo + Name item
Blazer - Logo + Name
$80

Same as the Blazer option, includes a personalized name embroidered on the right chest. Please enter your name exactly as you'd like it to appear.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!