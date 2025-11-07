SNBNA Apparel Store - Golden MFG Collection

Offered by
Soft-style cotton unisex T-shirt featuring the official Southern Nevada Black Nurses Association logo on the front. Available in sizes XS - 3XL.
Add size and pickup info at checkout.
Price:
$12.00 (XS - SL) / $14.00 (2XL+)
Gildan SoftStyle T-shirt with SNBNA logo front + "Southern Nevada Black Nurses Association" text on the back.
Unisex sizing.
Price:
$15.00 (XS - XL) / $17.00 (2XL+)
Short-sleeve performance polo (JERZEE Dri-Power 437 Women's / 437 Men's) embroidered with SNBNA logo.
Comfortable, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant.
Price:
$27.00 (XS-XL) / $29.00 (2XL+)
Same as the polo option, includes a personalized name embroidered on the right chest. Ideal for community outreach events and chapter meetings.
OGIO Crux Soft Shell Jacket (LOE720 Women's / OE720 Men's).
Lightweight, durable, and embroidered with the SNBNA logo on the left chest.
Price:
$52.00 (XS-XL) / $54.00 (2XL+)
Same as jacket option, includes names personalized on the right chest. Great for outdoor events or casual professional wear.
Price:
$57.00 (XS-XL) / $ 59.00 (2XL+)
Professional knit blazer embroidered with the official SNBNA logo on the left chest. Available in men's and women's styles (Port Authority Women's Knit Blazer LM2000 / Mercer + Mettle Relaxed Knit Blazer MM3030). Perfect for conferences and community events.
Only Available in Black
Price:
$75.00 (XS-XL) / $77.00 (2XL+)
Same as the Blazer option, includes a personalized name embroidered on the right chest. Please enter your name exactly as you'd like it to appear.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!