SNBNA Apparel Store - Golden MFG Collection

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Soft-style cotton unisex T-shirt featuring the official Southern Nevada Black Nurses Association logo on the front. Available in sizes XS - 3XL.
Add size and pickup info at checkout.
Price:
$12.00 (XS - SL) / $14.00 (2XL+)
Gildan SoftStyle T-shirt with SNBNA logo front + "Southern Nevada Black Nurses Association" text on the back.
Unisex sizing.
Price:
$15.00 (XS - XL) / $17.00 (2XL+)
Short-sleeve performance polo (JERZEE Dri-Power 437 Women's / 437 Men's) embroidered with SNBNA logo.
Comfortable, moisture-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant.
Price:
$27.00 (XS-XL) / $29.00 (2XL+)
Same as the polo option, includes a personalized name embroidered on the right chest. Ideal for community outreach events and chapter meetings.
OGIO Crux Soft Shell Jacket (LOE720 Women's / OE720 Men's).
Lightweight, durable, and embroidered with the SNBNA logo on the left chest.
Price:
$52.00 (XS-XL) / $54.00 (2XL+)
Same as jacket option, includes names personalized on the right chest. Great for outdoor events or casual professional wear.
Price:
$57.00 (XS-XL) / $ 59.00 (2XL+)
Professional knit blazer embroidered with the official SNBNA logo on the left chest. Available in men's and women's styles (Port Authority Women's Knit Blazer LM2000 / Mercer + Mettle Relaxed Knit Blazer MM3030). Perfect for conferences and community events.
Only Available in Black
Price:
$75.00 (XS-XL) / $77.00 (2XL+)
Same as the Blazer option, includes a personalized name embroidered on the right chest. Please enter your name exactly as you'd like it to appear.
Your donation helps SNBNA advance health equity, support nursing students, and provide community outreach across Southern Nevada. Every contribution makes a difference.
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