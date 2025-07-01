SNCOI Archery Competition

Test your archery skills and compete against other people in this thrilling archery competition while supporting the SNCO Induction committee. Participants must provide their own archery equipment. Prizes will be given to the top 3 archers!

Test your archery skills and compete against other people in this thrilling archery competition while supporting the SNCO Induction committee. Participants must provide their own archery equipment. Prizes will be given to the top 3 archers!

More details...