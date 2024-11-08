Sneaker Ball Christmas Day Party

You must have an agency code to select this option. If you have been referred by one of our three partner agencies, please get in touch with [email protected]
to receive the code.
In the email, you must indicate what agency referred you.
Agency referrals are for a family of three: One (1) Adult and Two (2) children under 13. Agency referrals will be confirmed.
Once you rsvp'd, you will receive an email with a link to the form to request toys. If you don't receive the email, check your spam folder and then email us at [email protected]
NOTE: Each person must register separately. Additional family members (over three people) will be charged at the general rate.
You must have an agency code to select this option. If you have been referred by one of our three partner agencies, please get in touch with [email protected]
to receive the code.
In the email, you must indicate what agency referred you.
Agency referrals are for a family of three: One (1) Adult and Two (2) children under 13. Agency referrals will be confirmed.
Once you rsvp'd, you will receive an email with a link to the form to request toys. If you don't receive the email, check your spam folder and then email us at [email protected]
NOTE: Each person must register separately. Additional family members (over three people) will be charged at the general rate.