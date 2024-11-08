Empowher Enterprises Inc

Hosted by

Empowher Enterprises Inc

About this event

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Sneaker Ball Christmas Day Party

2443 Vauxhall Rd

Union, NJ 07083

Add a donation for Empowher Enterprises Inc

$

General Adult admission
$50
If purchasing more than one ticket, you will be asked to provide the names of each person. *Please feel free to bring an unwrapped toy
General Youth Ticket (13 and under)
$25
If purchasing more than one ticket, you will be asked to provide the names of each child. Once you register your child, you will receive a form to request toys.
Agency Referral
Free
You must have an agency code to select this option. If you have been referred by one of our three partner agencies, please get in touch with [email protected] to receive the code. In the email, you must indicate what agency referred you. Agency referrals are for a family of three: One (1) Adult and Two (2) children under 13. Agency referrals will be confirmed. Once you rsvp'd, you will receive an email with a link to the form to request toys. If you don't receive the email, check your spam folder and then email us at [email protected] NOTE: Each person must register separately. Additional family members (over three people) will be charged at the general rate.
VIP Reserved Table of (8) Eight
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Purchase a VIP Reserved table of (8) eight for your group or organization. *Please feel free to bring an unwrapped toy
VIP Reserved Table of (9) Nine
$450
Purchase a VIP Reserved table of (8) eight for your group or organization. *Please feel free to bring an unwrapped toy
SPONSOR A TICKET
$50
I live out of town and/or cannot attend, but I would like to sponsor tickets. $50.00 will cover one (1) adult or two (2) children.
Vendor Table
$75
Vendors will be provided a 6-8 ft table. One person per table (meal included). Additional person(s) at the vendor table will pay the regular admission ticket price. *Feel free to bring an unwrapped toy.

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