United Hands Project Inc

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United Hands Project Inc

About this event

Sneaker Ball Silent Auction

Full Day Pontoon Boat Rental item
Full Day Pontoon Boat Rental
$100

Starting bid

Full day pontoon boat rental from Salty Pontoons in Panama City, FL. Book online anytime. Fun in the Sun goodie Basket included. Winner will be provided instructions on how to redeem and book online.

Private Pilates Group Class + Wellness Basket item
Private Pilates Group Class + Wellness Basket
$100

Starting bid

Private Pilates Group Voucher + Wellness Basket provided by Pilates by Ky.

Celebrate with a customized private pilates class designed for your group.

$300 value. 45 minute class for up to 10 participants.

Expires 12/31/2026. Contact: [email protected]

Nervous System Reset item
Nervous System Reset
$500

Starting bid

$2400 Value. 12 DEMP Therapy Sessions. Personalized Mental Health Focus. Ongoing progress tracking and guidance

Digital Electromagnetic Pulse Therapy is a non-invasive, wellness technology that uses electromagnetic field pulses to stimulate and communicate with your cells to enhance cellular function and support the body’s natural ability to heal and regulate

Health Coaching Session with Heidi Palian, NTP item
Health Coaching Session with Heidi Palian, NTP
$50

Starting bid

$300 Value. Includes a Comprehensive Health Assessment, Root Cause Analysis, and Personalized Action Plan.

I 💖PC Goodie Basket item
I 💖PC Goodie Basket
$75

Starting bid

Gift cards and goodies from local business. Featuring Gift from Current - Downtown PC, Gift Card for Hue Salon + Gifts, Gift card for Just Jump PCB, and Gift card for Ripley's Believe It or Not PCB.

Framed Florida 2025 Champions item
Framed Florida 2025 Champions
$175

Starting bid

Framed Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley item
Framed Johnny Cash & Elvis Presley
$160

Starting bid

Framed FSU Stadium item
Framed FSU Stadium
$175

Starting bid

Framed Mamba Forever item
Framed Mamba Forever
$160

Starting bid

Land of the Free Framed Poster item
Land of the Free Framed Poster
$160

Starting bid

Tiger woods & Michael Jordan Framed Poster item
Tiger woods & Michael Jordan Framed Poster
$160

Starting bid

Elevated All Inclusive item
Elevated All Inclusive
$1,885

Starting bid

5 days and 4 nights for 2 in a studio room at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. Gratuities and Hotel taxes included.

Travel package is non-refundable. Travel valid for 18 months. Flights not included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!