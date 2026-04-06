Sneaker Ball Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Full day pontoon boat rental from Salty Pontoons in Panama City, FL. Book online anytime. Fun in the Sun goodie Basket included. Winner will be provided instructions on how to redeem and book online.
Starting bid
Private Pilates Group Voucher + Wellness Basket provided by Pilates by Ky.
Celebrate with a customized private pilates class designed for your group.
$300 value. 45 minute class for up to 10 participants.
Expires 12/31/2026. Contact: [email protected]
Starting bid
$2400 Value. 12 DEMP Therapy Sessions. Personalized Mental Health Focus. Ongoing progress tracking and guidance
Digital Electromagnetic Pulse Therapy is a non-invasive, wellness technology that uses electromagnetic field pulses to stimulate and communicate with your cells to enhance cellular function and support the body’s natural ability to heal and regulate
Starting bid
$300 Value. Includes a Comprehensive Health Assessment, Root Cause Analysis, and Personalized Action Plan.
Starting bid
Gift cards and goodies from local business. Featuring Gift from Current - Downtown PC, Gift Card for Hue Salon + Gifts, Gift card for Just Jump PCB, and Gift card for Ripley's Believe It or Not PCB.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
5 days and 4 nights for 2 in a studio room at an all-inclusive resort in Mexico. Gratuities and Hotel taxes included.
Travel package is non-refundable. Travel valid for 18 months. Flights not included.
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