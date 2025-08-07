Sneha Sangeerthanam - Paper Tickets

6015 Old Stone Mountain Rd

Stone Mountain, GA 30087, USA

Platinum Standard (ages 11 & above)
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to "Platinum zone" stage-level seating.

Platinum Junior (ages 6 - 10)
$50

Enjoy event access and 'Platinum Zone' stage-level seating. Valid only with an accompanying Platinum Standard ticket.

Platinum Kids (ages 5 & below)
free

Complimentary kids' entry requires the purchase of a Platinum Standard ticket.

Gold Standard (ages 11 & above)
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to "Gold zone" stage-level seating.

Gold Junior (ages 6 - 10)
$30

Enjoy event access and 'Gold Zone' stage-level seating. Valid only with an accompanying Gold Standard ticket.

Gold Kids (ages 5 & below)
free

Complimentary kids' entry requires the purchase of a Gold Standard ticket.

Silver Standard (ages 11 & above)
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to "Silver zone" stage-level seating.

Silver Junior (ages 6 - 10)
$20

Enjoy event access and 'Silver Zone' stage-level seating. Valid only with an accompanying Silver Standard ticket.

Silver Kids (ages 5 & below)
free

Complimentary kids' entry requires the purchase of a Silver Standard ticket.

Bronze Standard (ages 11 & above)
$35

Grants entry to the event with access to the "Bronze zone" stage-level seating.

Bronze Junior (ages 6 - 10)
$15

Enjoy event access and 'Bronze Zone' stage-level seating. Valid only with an accompanying Bronze Standard ticket.

Bronze Kids (ages 5 & below)
free

Complimentary kids' entry requires the purchase of a Bronze Standard ticket.

Balcony (ages 6 & above)
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to the Balcony seats-upper level.

Balcony Kids (ages 5 & below)
free

Complimentary kids' entry requires the purchase of a Balcony Standard ticket.

