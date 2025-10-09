SNHA Theater 8-Week Bootcamp + Spring Showcase 🌸

Hosted by
About this event
$
Henderson, NV 89012, USA
This ticket is valid for 1 student. 8-week bootcamp + Spring Showcase. 10:15am every Monday.
Only 14 students per class. All materials provided. No refunds.
This ticket is valid for 1 student. 8-week bootcamp + Spring Showcase. 11:00 am every Monday.
Only 14 students per class. All materials provided. No refunds.
SNHA Community Pass Members enter your promo code at checkout. All entries will be verified.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!