Lot #22 "Third Saturday Pencil Study" Signed Print by Daniel
"Third Saturday Pencil Study" signed print by Daniel Moore Signed & Numbered 187/1962 Approximately 14.75" x 16.25" See photos for condition. Originally priced at $200 Will need to be picked up in Scottsboro
Lot #25 Framed Ducks Print by John Warr
Framed Ducks Print by John Warr Approximately 12.25" x 10.25"

