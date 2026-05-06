Snohomish High School Panther Band Participation

About this event
Sibling fee is $50/each up to 2 siblings. If you are registering more than 3 students in your family, use the discount code FAMILY2026 at check out.
This option is for those using Student Band Account credits for payment. The balance due after credits are applied may be paid here. Enter your amount due that Stephanie has provided.
Donate $10 or more to the SHS Band Program and receive an "I'm With the Band" enamel pin
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!