Hosted by

Snohomish High School Band Boosters Club

About this event

Snohomish High School Panther Band Participation

Panther Band Student Fee - Early Bird!
$200
Available until Jun 12
Panther Band Student Fee - After June 12th
$225
Panther Band Student Fee - Sibling
$50

Sibling fee is $50/each up to 2 siblings. If you are registering more than 3 students in your family, use the discount code FAMILY2026 at check out.

Panther Band Student Fee - Balance Due
Pay what you can

This option is for those using Student Band Account credits for payment. The balance due after credits are applied may be paid here. Enter your amount due that Stephanie has provided.

Be A Panther Band Fan!
$10

Donate $10 or more to the SHS Band Program and receive an "I'm With the Band" enamel pin

Add a donation for Snohomish High School Band Boosters Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!