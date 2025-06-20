Snow & Flow 2025 Online Auction

2 nights stay for 4 adults at Raiwasa in Fiji, a two time winning “World Boutique Hotel Awards” property. Private buyout – the resort is all yours! One large villa with two king sized bedroom and a mezzanine (4 adults and 2 children). No one else will be staying there but you and your guests. You will have a dedicated staff of 19 employees which you will rarely see unless you call on them. All meals crafted by 5 star chefs, non-alcoholic beverages and unlimited room service are included and will be served in 8 unique dining locations. Fiji was voted one of the safest places to visit and Fijians have been voted the happiest people on earth. Only 3% of Fiji visitors make their way to the North of Fiji, so experience amazing and uncrowded waterfalls, the real Fijian culture, snorkeling or scuba diving on the Rainbow reef the “Soft coral capital of the world” and so much more. Raiwasa is exclusive, private, secure and all yours! Children of all ages are allowed. See a message to you from the owner and culture whisperer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJ3_3vZ0WNU – VIDEO PRESENTATION – we highly recommend for the events committee and potential bidders to watch this. A link to our Hero images that you can use for your presentation. I’ve attached a few but you can find more here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/glhj2zt7ev6hndq/AABi16Hhn9MRtpH_3jiEt_DAa?dl=0 Getting there: An easy 10 hour flight from LAX will take you to Fiji’s international airport (no further than flying to Paris). There are also flights from San Francisco, Dallas, and Honolulu. Then a one hour domestic flight will take you to Taveuni airport where we will pick you up and drive you to the property 10 min away. See what past patron have experienced: Past winner Michael H.: https://www.dropbox.com/s/umgtm7cmivfctvl/Michael%20Helsey%20Raiwasa%20video%20review.MOV?dl=0 Past winner Rich V.: https://www.dropbox.com/s/p3dc5outv6py8wu/AHA%20Richard%20Valenstein.mp4?dl=0 Past winner Kendall W.: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ei7ypdbl17nd6xt/AHA%20winner%20-%20Kendall%20Webb.mp4?dl=0 Restrictions and additional information: · Airfare is not included. · Travel must be booked within 12 months of winning. · Travel anytime outside of April to September, except if you extend your stay by 4 extra nights (total 6 nigh66ts stay with winning certificate). · If you extend your stay, you can travel within 24 months of winning. · If not extending, you must travel within 18 months of winning. · Availability is on a first come first serve basis. · Cannot be combined with another discount offer or similar prize from Raiwasa. · 100% optional additional nights can be purchased at nightly discounts between 5% and 40% depending on number of night added. These discounts do not apply to upgrades, outings or Spa services. More information: The Location - it’s perched above the South Pacific, with an awesome 180-degree view overlooking the Somosomo Straight and surrounded by a lush tropical carpet of green rainforest and swaying palm trees. The Property - sitting on three acres of land and superbly-manicured gardens, Raiwasa Private Resort offers the privacy and understated luxury of a world-class retreat. The three-sided infinity pool is ideally situated to give stunning views of the deep blue and green ocean waters. A series of steps take you down to the private beach or just wander through the collection of rare palm trees, and banana, papaya, pineapple, orange and lemon trees. The Villa Itself - two exquisitely-decorated suites are connected by a central living and offset kitchen area, designed to maximize the stunning ocean and garden views. The master bedroom has large bi-fold doors that open onto the wraparound deck. Both bathrooms provide twin honeymoon showers and outdoor bathtubs. Just imagine soaking in the fresh open air with an unfettered view of the stars with the soothing sound of the ocean waves in the background. The exploration - Taveuni island has lush and beautiful rain forests with pristine waterfalls, blow holes, hiking adventures, bird watching, coastal fishing, horseback riding and so much more. Scuba diving and snorkeling is a short 15 min boat ride to the world-renowned Rainbow reef also called the soft coral capital of the world. You will never be bored. The Culture - Raiwasa provides amazing yet safe cultural experience right in the privacy of the property. You will experience the traditional Lovo (underground cooking experience), the traditional Meke (Fijian dance), and an extremely authentic Kava ceremony (usually reserved for the chiefs and honored guests of Fiji). The Service & experiences - Raiwasa Private Resort is not only one of the most luxurious properties in the whole of Fiji, but also one of the world’s most exclusive and private hideaways. A dream property in a dream location, with one of the best views in Fiji. Raiwasa is available for exclusive use, no one except your dedicated staff of 20 highly trained employees will be on the property at the same time as you (but you will rarely see them unless you call on them). This includes your own personal 5 star chefs, producing gourmet food served in 8 unique dining locations, your private car and chauffeur, cultural attaché, pure Fiji trained massage and skin care therapists and private tour guides, activities coordinators and 24-hour security (not that you need it in Fiji). All three of our VIP packages include breakfast, lunch and 5 course dinners as we’ll as all day free room service, Fiji bottle water and all other non-alcoholic beverages. Raiwasa is exclusive, private, secure and all yours, everything will revolve around your schedule and your personal requirements. You’ll be entranced by the magical world in which you find yourself; pampered like royalty in an awe-inspiring tropical setting few people ever get to appreciate. You’ll marvel at the unique sights, sounds, and tastes of a pristine environment that blends five-star comfort and lifestyle experiences you will never forget.

