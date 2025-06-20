Snow & Flow 2025 Online Auction

Innovative injection molding combined with a desire to develop a best-in-class magnetic lock led to the creation of the MD Icon Goggle, where precision vision meets effortless versatility. An innovative beveled-edge lens, featuring a magnetic changing system, allows you to easily swap lenses to match any condition. The premium injection-molded cylindrical lens provides superior strength and clarity, while high contrast technology enhances depth perception on snowy terrain. With OTG compatibility, armored venting, and a silicone-backed strap for secure fit, these helmet-compatible goggles deliver performance and comfort in any winter setting.
Tick it off your bucket list: Super lux - Fiji Vacation
$3,500
Starting bid
2 nights stay for 4 adults at Raiwasa in Fiji, a two time winning “World Boutique Hotel Awards” property. Private buyout – the resort is all yours! One large villa with two king sized bedroom and a mezzanine (4 adults and 2 children). No one else will be staying there but you and your guests. You will have a dedicated staff of 19 employees which you will rarely see unless you call on them. All meals crafted by 5 star chefs, non-alcoholic beverages and unlimited room service are included and will be served in 8 unique dining locations. Fiji was voted one of the safest places to visit and Fijians have been voted the happiest people on earth. Only 3% of Fiji visitors make their way to the North of Fiji, so experience amazing and uncrowded waterfalls, the real Fijian culture, snorkeling or scuba diving on the Rainbow reef the “Soft coral capital of the world” and so much more. Raiwasa is exclusive, private, secure and all yours! Children of all ages are allowed.
See a message to you from the owner and culture whisperer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJ3_3vZ0WNU – VIDEO PRESENTATION – we highly recommend for the events committee and potential bidders to watch this.
A link to our Hero images that you can use for your presentation. I’ve attached a few but you can find more here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/glhj2zt7ev6hndq/AABi16Hhn9MRtpH_3jiEt_DAa?dl=0
Getting there:
An easy 10 hour flight from LAX will take you to Fiji’s international airport (no further than flying to Paris). There are also flights from San Francisco, Dallas, and Honolulu.
Then a one hour domestic flight will take you to Taveuni airport where we will pick you up and drive you to the property 10 min away.
See what past patron have experienced:
Past winner Michael H.: https://www.dropbox.com/s/umgtm7cmivfctvl/Michael%20Helsey%20Raiwasa%20video%20review.MOV?dl=0
Past winner Rich V.: https://www.dropbox.com/s/p3dc5outv6py8wu/AHA%20Richard%20Valenstein.mp4?dl=0
Past winner Kendall W.: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ei7ypdbl17nd6xt/AHA%20winner%20-%20Kendall%20Webb.mp4?dl=0
Restrictions and additional information:
· Airfare is not included.
· Travel must be booked within 12 months of winning.
· Travel anytime outside of April to September, except if you extend your stay by 4 extra nights (total 6 nigh66ts stay with winning certificate).
· If you extend your stay, you can travel within 24 months of winning.
· If not extending, you must travel within 18 months of winning.
· Availability is on a first come first serve basis.
· Cannot be combined with another discount offer or similar prize from Raiwasa.
· 100% optional additional nights can be purchased at nightly discounts between 5% and 40% depending on number of night added. These discounts do not apply to upgrades, outings or Spa services.
More information:
The Location - it’s perched above the South Pacific, with an awesome 180-degree view overlooking the Somosomo Straight and surrounded by a lush tropical carpet of green rainforest and swaying palm trees.
The Property - sitting on three acres of land and superbly-manicured gardens, Raiwasa Private Resort offers the privacy and understated luxury of a world-class retreat. The three-sided infinity pool is ideally situated to give stunning views of the deep blue and green ocean waters. A series of steps take you down to the private beach or just wander through the collection of rare palm trees, and banana, papaya, pineapple, orange and lemon trees.
The Villa Itself - two exquisitely-decorated suites are connected by a central living and offset kitchen area, designed to maximize the stunning ocean and garden views. The master bedroom has large bi-fold doors that open onto the wraparound deck. Both bathrooms provide twin honeymoon showers and outdoor bathtubs. Just imagine soaking in the fresh open air with an unfettered view of the stars with the soothing sound of the ocean waves in the background.
The exploration - Taveuni island has lush and beautiful rain forests with pristine waterfalls, blow holes, hiking adventures, bird watching, coastal fishing, horseback riding and so much more. Scuba diving and snorkeling is a short 15 min boat ride to the world-renowned Rainbow reef also called the soft coral capital of the world. You will never be bored.
The Culture - Raiwasa provides amazing yet safe cultural experience right in the privacy of the property. You will experience the traditional Lovo (underground cooking experience), the traditional Meke (Fijian dance), and an extremely authentic Kava ceremony (usually reserved for the chiefs and honored guests of Fiji).
The Service & experiences - Raiwasa Private Resort is not only one of the most luxurious properties in the whole of Fiji, but also one of the world’s most exclusive and private hideaways. A dream property in a dream location, with one of the best views in Fiji. Raiwasa is available for exclusive use, no one except your dedicated staff of 20 highly trained employees will be on the property at the same time as you (but you will rarely see them unless you call on them). This includes your own personal 5 star chefs, producing gourmet food served in 8 unique dining locations, your private car and chauffeur, cultural attaché, pure Fiji trained massage and skin care therapists and private tour guides, activities coordinators and 24-hour security (not that you need it in Fiji). All three of our VIP packages include breakfast, lunch and 5 course dinners as we’ll as all day free room service, Fiji bottle water and all other non-alcoholic beverages. Raiwasa is exclusive, private, secure and all yours, everything will revolve around your schedule and your personal requirements.
You’ll be entranced by the magical world in which you find yourself; pampered like royalty in an awe-inspiring tropical setting few people ever get to appreciate. You’ll marvel at the unique sights, sounds, and tastes of a pristine environment that blends five-star comfort and lifestyle experiences you will never forget.
Kokomo Gifts ski-themed coat rack
$50
Starting bid
This wooden sign measures 44" in width and 17" in height. $199 retail value
Donated by Kokomo Gifts: https://kokomogifts.com
Denver Museum of Nature and Science Admission
$25
Starting bid
Museum Admission Vouchers from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (up to 10 vouchers available).
**Admission vouchers are valid for General Admission to the Museum only during normal operating hours (9am-5pm daily). Visit www.dmns.org for up-to-date information about planning your visit or reach out to the Guest Services team at 303-370-6000 with any questions you may have regarding redemption.
Breckenridge Distillery Upgraded Tasting Package
$100
Starting bid
his certificate is good for an Upgraded Tasting at
The Breckenridge Distillery in beautiful Breckenridge, CO for up to 5 people.
The recipient of this certificate will also receive one bottle of Breckenridge Bourbon, Breckenridge Rum, Breckenridge Gin or Breckenridge Vodka, two pieces of glassware and a $50 gift certificate to The Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant!!
Tastings are offered seven days a week and are available from 11am to 6pm Mon/Tues and 11am to 9pm Wed-Sun.
You must present this original certificate to redeem any associated tastings, bottle, glassware and $50 gift certificate – Must be at least 21 years of age for tastings and bottle.
The $50 gift certificate does not include gratuity and is only valid for a one-time use.
Hand Carved Wooden American Flag
$100
Starting bid
Hand Carved Wooden American Flag 3ft by 1.5 ft by artist Jake Mouriquand value of $500
Colorado Ski Chair
$700
Starting bid
Choose your own Colorado Ski Chair with a value of $1,500 and have it shipped to your door!
About Colorado Ski Chairs: https://coloradoskichairs.com
Growing our small hand-crafted recycled ski furniture brand has been full of challenges, a steep learning curve of love, and many failures that have brought us to the level we’re at now, producing truly exceptional works of art for your home, business, or as a perfect gift for someone special. Our designs are often inspired by the beauty and majesty of the mountains of Colorado, where we live and play. We’re all lovers of the outdoors, skiers, hikers, mountain bikers, snowboarders, and adventurers – we really embrace the mountain lifestyle! That’s why we live here!
Our founder, Adam Vernon, has been a skier for 35+ years, an entrepreneur, and came from a family of small business owners. He was laid off from his corporate job in 2014 and went full time into running the recycled ski furniture business ever since. We now have over 25+ employees and ship our furniture, including painted tables and adirondack chairs, all over the country. We have many corporate partners now and make XXL chairs and logo chairs for businesses all over the country. Our main products are still the painted adirondack chairs and benches, and the ski chairlift benches and swings. Our barrel chairs and rockers have been super popular for the past several years as well.
Ryan McMahon Signed Baseball + Tickets to Rockies Game
$75
Starting bid
Autographed baseball signed by Ryan McMahon with Authenticity Certificate. Plus tickets to Arizona Diamondbacks vs Colorado Rockies Friday June 20th 2025 @ Coors Field.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Suerte Tequila Gift Package
$50
Starting bid
Suerte Tequila Gift Package:
- 1 bottle Repasado
- 1 bottle Blanco
- 1 bottle Anejo
- 1 Pack of 4 Suerte Margarita: Tequila with Carbonated Water
- 1 "This Bag is Filled with Tequila" Suerte Bag
** Must be in-person or be able to pick up this item- cannot be shipped
**
Etnies MC RAP LO Sneaker Men's 9
$20
Starting bid
SAMPLE SALE Size SML Men's size 9: The MC Rap Lo brings ’90s swagger to today’s sessions. It features the iconic fat tongue and generous collar padding of yesteryear, paired with a durable suede upper and throwback “Etnies” stitching details. Modern improvements hide beneath the retro look: a Force Shield underlay reinforces the ollie area, and System Flo2 perforations in the toe help feet breathe. A Foam Lite 1 insole adds cushion atop the lightweight STI Evolution® Foam midsole for comfort without bulk. The sticky 400NBS rubber outsole grips the board reliably. With its blend of cushion, durability, and vintage flavor, the MC Rap Lo is a true classic reborn for today’s skateboarding.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
VANS GILBERT CROCKETT SHOES Mens 9.5
$20
Starting bid
Men's 9.5 VANS GILBERT CROCKETT SHOES
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Etnies Windrow White/Orange
$20
Starting bid
Etnies Windrow White/Orange Size 9
Force Shield reinforced upper
Foam Lite 2 molded EVA footbed
Hidden lace loops
Slim, streamline silhouette
400NBS rubber outsole compound
Suede/Synthetic/Action Leather
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Womens Encore Pro Snowboard Boot Women's size 7
$75
Starting bid
Womens Encore Pro Snowboard Boot Women's size 7
$310.00 retail value
Style VN0A3TFQKHW
With timeless style, comfort, and dependable control in equal measure, the Encore Pro is an advanced and versatile womens-specific BOA boot built to perform in all environments. It features our dual-zone BOA Fit System featuring Vans Custom Focus for unlimited, on-the-fly micro-adjustability, backed by the customizable comfort and heel hold of the Custom Slide Guide. Add in the V2 UltraCush Smartwool liner and V2 POPCUSH footbed, and the Encore Pro just might be your next favorite thing about snowboarding. It is normal for V-Series liners to fit snug right out of the box. After several hours of use, the dual-density, heat-moldable core of the liner will begin to shape to your foot, creating unparalleled comfort and a uniquely perfect fit. We recommend that you purchase your regular size.
Details
TERRAIN: BACKCOUNTRY AND ALL-MOUNTAIN This boot has been optimized for versatility, from parks and rails to steep, deep, untouched terrain.
V2 UltraCush WITH SMARTWOOL LINER Made with soft, odor-resistant, moisture-managing Smartwool Merino wool and an UltraCush interior cushioning layer, this liner is warm yet breathable' helping to maintain a dry, thermoregulated microclimate inside your boot.
V2 POPCUSH FOOTBED The dual-density POPCUSH construction includes an advanced 3D-molded anatomical shape, airflow perforations, a nylex moisture-wicking top sheet, and an anti-fatigue coring design.
V2 WAFFLE PRO OUTSOLE WITH ALL-TRAC COLD WEATHER RUBBER COMPOUND The V2 Waffle Pro is built for both on- and off-snowboard performance. Uncompromising natural flex and a weight-reducing, impact-resisting UltraCush midsole provide incredible boardfeel, while a Vans-exclusive lug tread pattern and rubber compound give you the grip and traction you need to scramble the side country with confidence.
BOA FIT SYSTEM FEATURING VANS CUSTOM FOCUS WITH SLIDE GUIDE Custom Focus features a high-power coiler dial (H4) and a mid-power remote dial (M+2) to control three zones of fit linked by Vans exclusive Custom Slide Guide, delivering concentrated fit around the instep area for focused heel hold.
V2 HARNESS - Customize your heel hold with the V2 harness as it works in tandem with the V2 liner to provide enhanced support and a personalized fit.
INSTEP FLEX ZONE The Instep Flex Zone functions to maintain natural ankle flexion in your boot, whether in or out of your bindings.
PLEASURECUFF The supple elasticity of the PleasureCuff delivers a cushioned, comfortable fit that keeps your calves supported.
HEAT RETENTION 360o The thermal retention layer provides a 360¬∞ wrap of the toe box and between the outsole and the liner. This essential layer keeps heat in and cold out, ensuring all-day warmth and comfort.
UPPER MATERIALS Textile and synthetic
FLEX RATING 5-6
SKILL LEVEL Intermediate, advanced
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
VANS Infuse Snowboard Boots 2021 Men's size 9
$75
Starting bid
VANS mInfuse Snowboard Boots 2021 Men's size 9 $390 retail value
The Vans flagship Infuse boot represents the pinnacle of dynamics and performance. Developed and now proven to deliver in every detail, it offers the ultimate in customized fit, unlimited all-terrain adaptability, and comfort.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Encore Pro BOA Snowboard Boot - 2022 - Women's size 7
$75
Starting bid
Encore Pro BOA Snowboard Boot - 2022 - Women's size 7
Comfort-focused boot for fun from the park to groomer laps
Medium flex balances support and response with playfulness
Custom Focus BOA Fit System quickly tightens multiple zones
V2 UltraCush liner is heat-moldable for the perfect fit
Cushioned footbed absorbs shock, cuts chatter, and wicks sweat
Internal harness yields a custom fit to match your foot
V2 Waffleflex sole uses flex grooves for enhanced board feel
Item #VAN017Q
The Encore Pro Boot has us hankering for one more run thanks to its speedy, teched-out Custom Focus BOA Fit System, medium flex pattern, and a bevy of other comfort-driven performance features. The Custom Focus BOA Fit System's high-power dial and mid-power remote reel work together to control three independent zones and deliver a truly custom fit with exact heel hold.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
VANS WOMEN'S ENCORE PRO SNOWBOARD BOOTS 2024 Size 7
$75
Starting bid
VANS WOMEN'S ENCORE PRO SNOWBOARD BOOTS 2024 Size 7
The Encore Pro boots are a step up from the OG version with more comfort features and a slightly stiffer flex for more experienced, more aggressive riding. The shell uses a dual Boa® closure system for on-the-fly micro-adjustability, and the cozy UltraCush liner and V2 components will keep your feet warm and comfy so you can ride longer and ride harder without fatigue.
Flex/Response
Instep Flex Zone
Outsole
V2 Waffle Pro Outsole
FEATURES
KEY FEATURES
Double Boa Closure System - Two reels control 2 specific zones of closure, providing greater freedom of flex and articulation.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
PRO-TEC FULL CUT HELMET- Size M 56-58
$20
Starting bid
Size M 56-58
The Full Cut Skate is a retro masterpiece that stands out from the rest. Raised by the godfathers of action sports, the Full Cut is back in demand and better than ever. High-Impact ABS lined our two-stage foam liner and the newly added EVA crown pads. Style and protection that can’t be duplicated. The Original, Since 1973. The Full Cut style is the favorite of many of the team in Skate, Bike, Water and Snow.
SHELL • High-impact ABS offers durable, lightweight protection
LINER • 2-stage foam offers perfect mix of protection and comfort
VENTS • 11 open vents allow airflow to keep your head cool
INTERIOR • Dri-Lex® wrapped 2-stage liners wick away moisture
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Team Semper Fi Backpack
$15
Starting bid
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Knitted Medium Length Cardigan 4XL
$10
Starting bid
knitted cardigan padded thickened sweater medium-length jacket sweater 4XL
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Amy Purdy's Live Inspired Jewelry collection- Gold
$30
Starting bid
Inspired by Amy's personal mantra to live a life that inspires you, this arrow bracelet and matching earrings in the perfect gift or a special treat for yourself. Bid now and get this inspiration reminder to live inspired!
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Amy Purdy's Live Inspired Jewelry collection- Silver
$30
Starting bid
Inspired by Amy's personal mantra to live a life that inspires you, this arrow bracelet and matching earrings in the perfect gift or a special treat for yourself. Bid now and get this inspiration reminder to live inspired!
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Etnies Women's winter Jacket size small
$30
Starting bid
Women's size small- *Fits very small
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
USASA Men's COLUMBIA JACKET- Men's Medium
$25
Starting bid
Gently Used- USASA Columbia Jacket Men's Medium
Shell: Omni-Tech™ Lux Stretch 94% Polyester/ 6% Elastane
Shell: 100.0% Tactel Nylon
Lining: 100% Polyester
Insulation: 60g Omni-Heat™ Stretch Insulation 100% Polyester
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Columbia Men's Medium Red Jacket
$25
Starting bid
Columbia Powder Keg III Jacket 2020- Men's Medium
This kit from Columbia seeks to make the paradoxical idea of supreme warmth and breathability a reality. By using a special pattern of 3D silver reflectors, the Columbia Powder Keg III Jacket 2020 retains a tremendous amount of heat, but is also a champion of moisture-wicking, ensuring you won’t overheat when your heart rate rises or the sun begins to beat down on you. The use of microscopic fiber clusters creates enough gap between your body and the fabric to provide next-to-skin smoothness that’s sure to keep you comfortable all winter long.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
New in Box: Logitech G935 Wireless Gaming RGB Headset, 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS Headphone:X 2.0, 50 mm PRO-G Drivers, 2.4 GHz Wireless, Flip-to-Mute Mic, PC
G935 is the ultimate wireless gaming headset, enhanced with the most advanced Logitech audio technology. Hear more detail with large 50 mm PRO-G drivers, made of woven hybrid mesh designed to reduce distortion. LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting is fully customizable and reacts to in-game action on supported games. For maximum immersion, DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound creates precise in-game positional awareness. Hear enemies sneaking up behind you, sense air attacks or special-ability cues, and enjoy the full cinematic experience of your favorite games. Additional gaming features include a large 6 mm flip-to-mute mic, programmable G-Keys on the headset, and the ability to tune EQ settings and more with Logitech G HUB software.
Nothing to Hold You Back
Game wirelessly up to 12 hours with complete freedom in movement with powerful 2.4 GHz wireless. Also mix in an additional audio source with the included 3.5 mm cable.
Hear the Unheard
Get expansive sound. 50 mm PRO-G audio drivers are made from proprietary woven hybrid mesh. They deliver an incredible sonic experience, with greater depth and detail, and minimal distortion.
Full-Spectrum LIGHTSYNC RGB
Enjoy fully programmable and reactive RGB lighting by using G HUB software. Program lighting to match your room, rig, and style. Or choose to let the ~16.8 million color RGB react to in-game action, audio, or screen color.
Immerse Yourself in the Game
Have an immersive audio experience with DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound*: Hear enemies sneaking around you, special ability cues, and immersive environments with positional clarity. It can be the difference between victory and defeat. *DTS Headphone:X 2.0 requires Logitech G HUB Software.
Loud and Clear 6 mm Mic+
Get amazingly clear and precise voice comms with a big 6 mm boom mic. Mic+ flips up to mute with a red mute light indicator.
Console compatible: PlayStationⓇ 5, PlayStationⓇ 4, Nintendo Switch in Dock. Stereo sound only via USB wireless dongle
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Burton x Virgil Abloh | Friends x Family White Snowboarding
$250
Starting bid
**RARE Since Virgil's death** Burton x Virgil Abloh | Friends x Family White Snowboarding Sweatshirt Mens L
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
WHITESPACE BOARD- Freestyle Pro 150 LTO
$150
Starting bid
WHITESPACE Freestyle Board Shuan White Pro 150 LTO
Brand New
Inspired by founder Shaun White's historic career fusing competitive excellence with unique style, our mission is to design products that elevate both technical performance and aesthetic.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
WHITEPSACE BOARD Freestyle Pro 156
$150
Starting bid
156 Freestyle Shuan White Pro 156
Brand New
Inspired by founder Shaun White's historic career fusing competitive excellence with unique style, our mission is to design products that elevate both technical performance and aesthetic.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Tyrolia Retro Windbreaker
$30
Starting bid
Tyrolia Retro Windbreaker- gently used Men's L
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Able Leather Total
$50
Starting bid
Able Local + Global Brand Leather Tote- new
www.livefashionable.com
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
WHITESPACE CROPPED PUFFER JACKET - BLACK women's medium
$50
Starting bid
Women's Medium- Retail Value $215 NEW
The Cropped Puffer Jacket is the ultimate blend of style and performance, featuring an oversized silhouette with a cropped fit for a sleek, modern aesthetic. Enlarged synthetic-filled baffles offer superior warmth, while the 2-layer shell and waterproof membrane provide reliable weather protection. The oversized hood with insulated baffles wraps you in warmth, making this puffer the perfect choice for cold, dry days on and off the mountain.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Lululemon Toyota + Team USA women's sweatshirt size 8
$25
Starting bid
Suede-like soft Lululemon sweatshirt. One-of-a-kind sweatshirt from Team Toyota and Team USA size 8
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Team USA Package
$25
Starting bid
Team USA Package- includes hat, visor, two t-shirts, and a zip up Women's size SM
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
WHITESPACE SWEATSHIRT Black SIZE M
$30
Starting bid
Shaun White's Whitespace brand new sweatshirt size M Retail Value $99
More than just a hoodie, this garment embodies a mindset – a celebration of breaking free from the norm and embracing the unconventional.
Chest and sleeve embroidery
Relaxed fit
Mid weight, 9.4 oz
80% cotton 20% recycled polyester fleece
Pullover hood, drop shoulder, kangaroo pocket,
lined hood, no drawcord, sleeve cuff ribbing
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
WHITESPACE SWEATSHIRT Grey SIZE S
$30
Starting bid
Shaun White's Whitespace brand- new sweatshirt size M Retail Value $99
More than just a hoodie, this garment embodies a mindset – a celebration of breaking free from the norm and embracing the unconventional.
Chest and sleeve embroidery
Relaxed fit
Mid weight, 9.4 oz
80% cotton 20% recycled polyester fleece
Pullover hood, drop shoulder, kangaroo pocket,
lined hood, no drawcord, sleeve cuff ribbing
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
REC CARGO VEST - BLACK- Size Small/Medium or Large/XL
$25
Starting bid
Brand new
A game-changer for on-mountain layering, the REC Cargo Vest provides secure storage and weather resistance with its 2-layer waterproof shell. Ergonomically designed power mesh pockets ensure essential items are kept safe, while the adjustable sternum closure system offers a custom, stretchable fit. Ideal for layering under a shell, this vest enhances mobility and functionality, making it perfect for active riders seeking convenience and protection.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
BLOCK HOODIE - BUTTER Size Small
$25
Starting bid
Shaun White's WHITESPACE Brand Hoddie- Size Small
Make a statement without saying a word. The Block Hoodie features an embroidered Whitespace branding on the front chest, showcasing our commitment to quality and style. Additionally, a bold branding hit on the sleeve adds an extra layer of sophistication to your look.
Chest and sleeve embroidery
Relaxed fit
Mid weight, 9.4 oz
80% cotton 20% recycled polyester fleece
Pullover hood, drop shoulder, kangaroo pocket,
lined hood, no drawcord, sleeve cuff ribbing
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping**
Winterstock SnowboardH
$200
Starting bid
Handcrafted Winterstock Snowboard- Custom RS 154
Gently used.
*No bindings included.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
2024 GNU Gremlin All Mountain Snowboard
$100
Starting bid
2024 GNU Gremlin All Mountain Snowboard 155- vintage
*No bindings included.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
156 Lib Tech Skate Banana Mens Snowboard
$100
Starting bid
Lib Tech Skate Banana Mens Snowboard 156
Size 150cm
Color black
Brand Lib Tech
Material Paulownia Wood bridge, Birch Wood
Sport Snowboarding
About this item
Turns the entire mountain into a freestyle playground
Fast low maintenance eco sublimated tnt base
Central Rocker builds in carve, edge hold and float
Cambers build in pop, stability and control
*No bindings included.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
GNU B-Pro C2BTX Splitboard - Blem - Women's 2014- 152
$100
Starting bid
GNU B-Pro C2BTX Splitboard - Blem - Women's 2014 152
After its award laden debut in 2013, the GNU B-Pro Splits C2 BTX Splitboard is back in 2014 to give you a smooth, stable and fun ride down untracked lines. The B-Pro Split features Gnu's C2 BTX rocker giving you mild camber out to the contact points and rocker between your feet for unreal tip and tail control, power and pop combined with float, freestyle freedom and carving. Magne-Traction edges and LCP fibers throughout make this a lightweight, strong and smooth ride that can handle ice and pow with ease. Suffer the climb and reap the rewards of wide open pow fields on the GNU B-Pro Splits C2 BTX Splitboard. *Note: This is a factory blem board and may have slight cosmetic damage.*
*No bindings included.
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
Picture Organic Treva Paint black Snowpants Women's sizew M
$50
Starting bid
Picture Organic Treva Paint black Snowpants Women's size M
Ski and snowboard pants ready for all of your on hill adventures
DryPlay laminate seals out moisture and releases excess sweat
Synthetic insulation traps body heat to keep you moving
Critically sealed seams prevent water from sneaking into layers
Zippered thigh vents dump excess heat while bootpacking
Adjustable waist with low profile bib locks in your ideal fit
Dual zippered hand pockets keep important items nearby
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
Strafe Insulated Jacket - Men's Medium Grey
$50
Starting bid
Strafe- designed in Aspen Colorado
Strafe Insulated Jacket - Men's Medium Grey
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
Burton Dryride Windbreaker Size Small
$15
Starting bid
Burton Dryride Windbreaker Size Small Black
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
Volcom Black Jacket Size Medium
$50
Starting bid
Volcom Black Jacket Size Medium
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
Gently used Puffer Jacket- Black Small
$10
Starting bid
Gently used Puffer Jacket- Black Small
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
USASA Independent Trading Company Windbreaker Size L
$10
Starting bid
USASA Independent Trading Company Windbreaker Size L
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
Logitech Hero Jacket- New Size M
$20
Starting bid
Logitech Hero Jacket- New Size M
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
Calvin Klien Vest Medium black
$25
Starting bid
Calvin Klien Vest Medium black
**All sales are final. Winner pays for shipping
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!