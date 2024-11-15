Snow Globe Party

Your creativity deserves a little holiday magic! This pass grants you the opportunity to design and craft your very own snow globe—a keepsake to cherish or share.
Your creativity deserves a little holiday magic! This pass grants you the opportunity to design and craft your very own snow globe—a keepsake to cherish or share.
Share the Magic Pass
$10
Make someone else’s snow globe dreams come true! With this pass, you’ll create your own magical snow globe while gifting the same experience to someone who could use a little extra holiday cheer.
Make someone else’s snow globe dreams come true! With this pass, you’ll create your own magical snow globe while gifting the same experience to someone who could use a little extra holiday cheer.
Kindness Creator Pass
$20
* Amplify the magic of kindness! With this pass, you’ll not only create your own snow globe but also provide the opportunity for someone else to craft one, spreading joy to two hearts in one generous act.
* Amplify the magic of kindness! With this pass, you’ll not only create your own snow globe but also provide the opportunity for someone else to craft one, spreading joy to two hearts in one generous act.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!