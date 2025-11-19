Snow Goose Festival

10381 Midway

Durham, CA 95938, USA

Snow Goose Sponsorship
$2,500

Prominent listing with logo in Program & Website. 4 free banquet tickets and 4 free field trips.

Great Blue Heron Sponsorship
$1,000

Supporter listing with logo in Program & Website. 3 free banquet tickets and 2 free field trips.

Tundra Swan Sponsorship
$500

Supporter listing with logo in Program & Website. 2 free banquet tickets and 1 free field trip.

Snowy Egret Sponsorship
$250

Supporter listing with logo in Program & Website. 2 free field trips (excludes Sutter Buttes, Float Trips & Art Classes)

White-faced Ibis Sponsorship
$100

Supporter listing with logo in Program & Website. 1 free field trip (excludes Sutter Buttes, Float Trips & Art Classes)

Add a donation for AltaCal Bird Alliance

$

