Snowfest 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Join JCI Greater Muskegon at Snowfest on Saturday, February 21st from 11am - 3pm at The Frauenthal Center for Battle of the Bowls - a soup and chili cook-off of local restaurants!
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.
Snowfest's annual Cornhole Tournament is back and better than ever on Feb 21st! Ticket price is for team of 2 people. Game will be double eimination with a max 40 teams! Registration is at Legend's Bar & Grille from 9am-10am on Saturday, February 21st! Tournament to begin promptly 10:15am! Tournament runs until winner has been crowned. Let the bags fly, down to the final two teams!
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. These are outdoor events and will take place rain, shine, or snow! The event will not be rescheduled or canceled due to weather, so please dress for the conditions and come prepared to have fun.
Feb 21st from 12-3pm in Down Muskegon.
Each bag that goes into the hole earns one ticket. The more bags you make, the more chances you have to win. Drawings will be announced Feb 21st. Must be present to win.
Join us on February 21st for our Snowfest Volleyball Tournament! 🏐Ticket price is for a team of 6 people. Game play will be double elimination with a max of 12 teams.
Registration will take place from 9am – 10am on Saturday, February 21st at Carlisle's. Tournament starts at 10:15am. Grab your teammates, bundle up, and get ready for some high-energy competition as part of Snowfest in Downtown Muskegon!
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. These are outdoor events and will take place rain, shine, or snow! The event will not be rescheduled or canceled due to weather, so please dress for the conditions and come prepared to have fun.
Join us Saturday, February 21 at 11am for a fun, all skill level friendly 3rd Annual Disc golf putting tournament during the 40th Annual Snowfest!
Sponsor: Braeburn Wealth Management
In-kind Sponsor: Sweet Spot Disc Golf
Time:
Check-In: 9:30–10:45 AM - Core Plaza - 221 W Webster Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
Start: 11:00 AM - Hackley Park- 350 W. Webster Ave. Muskegon, MI 49440
Format:
Putting-only | 8 baskets | 2 rounds | 5 putts per basket
Open to all skill levels
Cost & Prizes:
$15 per person - $5 towards fundraiser $10 towards payout
1st place – Trophy & Cash Payout
Cash payouts for top finishers (based on participation)
*Additional Mini Games after the round to win more prizes!
Additional Fundraiser:
$20 Limited-Edition Buzzz Disc - JCI 90th Anniversary
Photo: https://drive.google.com/.../1cReXZJZQBuL8Z9UVMb.../view...
All proceeds support JCI Greater Muskegon- local non-profit
Outdoor event • Rain, snow, or shine • No refunds
Celebrate 90 years of JCI Greater Muskegon with this limited-edition Discraft Buzzz disc, created exclusively for Snowfest and JCI supporters.
Pickup Details:
Discs can be picked up during the Disc Golf Putting Tournament on Saturday, February 21, between 9:30 AM–3:00 PM. If you need different arrangements, please email [email protected].
Photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cReXZJZQBuL8Z9UVMb_9B-Q4DkkfUyaY/view?usp=sharing
Proceeds support JCI Greater Muskegon programs and community events.
Limited quantities available.
Kick off SnowFest weekend with a fun Euchre Tournament at Wonderful Distillery benefiting United Way of the Lakeshore on Friday Feb 20th!
$10 per player
100% of proceeds donated to United Way
Hosted by JCI SnowFest at Wonderland Distillery.
JCI SnowFest: Laughter on the Lakeshore
Co-hosted by RJN Comedy & The Brewer's Lounge
Date:
Saturday, February 21
Time:
Doors: 6:45 PM
Show: 7:00–8:30 PM
Location:
Pigeon Hill Brewer's Lounge
Tickets:
$10
• $5 to JCI
• $5 to the comedians
Age:
18+
Join us for JCI SnowFest: Laughter on the Lakeshore, a stand-up comedy show at Pigeon Hill Brewer's Lounge as part of JCI Greater Muskegon’s 40th Annual SnowFest.
Enjoy a night of laughs, drinks, and community while supporting local comedians and JCI Greater Muskegon.
Lineup:
Pete Cender
Devarron Thomas
Ben Bradshaw
Darryl Spencer
Cass
Schaub
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!