Snowfest 2026

Join us on February 21st for our Snowfest Volleyball Tournament! 🏐Ticket price is for a team of 6 people. Game play will be double elimination with a max of 12 teams.





Registration will take place from 9am – 10am on Saturday, February 21st at Carlisle's. Tournament starts at 10:15am. Grab your teammates, bundle up, and get ready for some high-energy competition as part of Snowfest in Downtown Muskegon!





All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. These are outdoor events and will take place rain, shine, or snow! The event will not be rescheduled or canceled due to weather, so please dress for the conditions and come prepared to have fun.