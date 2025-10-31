40th Annual Snowfest Sponsorship

Hosted by
As our Snowfest Presenting Sponsor, your brand gets to kick off the fun and sparkle at the coolest party of the year! ❄️
Become the presenting sponsor of the 40th Anniversary of Snowfest and enjoy the highest level of visibility throughout the event. This premium sponsorship is designed to showcase your business to thousands of attendees, families, and community members.
Premium Recognition
Included Passes & Team Entries
Why It’s Valuable
This sponsorship level gives your business unmatched visibility while supporting youth leadership, community engagement, and one of Muskegon’s oldest and most celebrated winter traditions.
Formerly known as our Battle of the Bloodies, this event has been reimagined and rebranded into a full Cocktail Competition after hearing feedback that a more inclusive experience would better engage attendees and participating venues. The Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition brings hundreds of adults together for a night of creativity, craft cocktails, and friendly competition across downtown Muskegon. Guests explore participating venues and vote for their favorite drinks. All participating restaurants/bars will create a custom cocktail with $1 per drink going back to JCI Greater Muskegon.
This sponsorship places your brand at the center of one of Snowfest’s most talked-about tasting experiences. With high foot traffic, strong social media engagement, and a captive adult audience, your business gains meaningful visibility while supporting an updated, more inclusive community tradition.
As the Awards Sponsor, your business will be featured on the official awards presented to tournament winners, including trophies, medallions, and other recognition items. This sponsorship gives your brand long-lasting visibility as winners take their awards home and proudly display them.
Your brand becomes part of every celebration and every winner’s experience, creating meaningful, long-term visibility and positive association with achievement and community pride.
Align your business with one of Snowfest’s biggest attractions. As the Cornhole Activity Sponsor, your brand will be featured where crowds gather, compete, and engage all day long.
This sponsorship puts your brand directly in front of tournament participants, spectators, and families, delivering steady visibility throughout one of the most popular and interactive Snowfest events.
Align your brand with the high-energy Snow Volleyball Tournament, one of the most watched and talked-about Snowfest attractions. As the Volleyball Activity Sponsor, your business will be front and center where teams compete and crowds gather all day.
This sponsorship places your business directly in the heart of one of Snowfest’s most engaging events, giving you strong visibility, steady foot traffic, and a fun way to connect with attendees throughout the day.
Your brand is showcased at a high-energy activity that draws steady foot traffic and engaged spectators.
Ideal for reaching outdoors-minded participants and families who enjoy active, competitive fun.
Perfect for businesses who want to connect with a laid-back, community-minded audience.
Your business is connected to one of the most visited areas of Snowfest, the merch zone, where attendees stop multiple times throughout the event.
This sponsorship provides meaningful visibility and shows your support for Snowfest while offering an accessible entry point for businesses and individuals who want to invest in the community.
