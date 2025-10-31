JCI Greater Muskegon

40th Annual Snowfest Sponsorship

425 W Western Ave ste 200

Muskegon, MI 49440, USA

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

1 left!

As our Snowfest Presenting Sponsor, your brand gets to kick off the fun and sparkle at the coolest party of the year! ❄️


Become the presenting sponsor of the 40th Anniversary of Snowfest and enjoy the highest level of visibility throughout the event. This premium sponsorship is designed to showcase your business to thousands of attendees, families, and community members.


Premium Recognition

  • Recognized as the official Presenting Sponsor of Snowfest 2026
  • Your logo featured on all attendee wristbands
  • Banner placement at the main event
  • Logo featured on all marketing materials: digital, print, posters, banners
  • Multiple PA acknowledgments throughout the event
  • Featured logo on the Snowfest website
  • Social media recognition

Included Passes & Team Entries

  • 6 Battle of the Bowls VIP wristbands
  • 2 Cornhole teams (4 players)
  • 1 Volleyball team (6 players)

Why It’s Valuable

This sponsorship level gives your business unmatched visibility while supporting youth leadership, community engagement, and one of Muskegon’s oldest and most celebrated winter traditions.

Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition Sponsor item
Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition Sponsor
$2,500

1 left!

Align your business with one of Snowfest’s most spirited competitions!

Formerly known as our Battle of the Bloodies, this event has been reimagined and rebranded into a full Cocktail Competition after hearing feedback that a more inclusive experience would better engage attendees and participating venues. The Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition brings hundreds of adults together for a night of creativity, craft cocktails, and friendly competition across downtown Muskegon. Guests explore participating venues and vote for their favorite drinks. All participating restaurants/bars will create a custom cocktail with $1 per drink going back to JCI Greater Muskegon.

Recognition

  • Featured banner placed at the main event
  • Logo included in all Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition promotional materials
  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website
  • Social media recognition

Included Passes

  • 6 Battle of the Bowls VIP wristbands

Why It’s Valuable

This sponsorship places your brand at the center of one of Snowfest’s most talked-about tasting experiences. With high foot traffic, strong social media engagement, and a captive adult audience, your business gains meaningful visibility while supporting an updated, more inclusive community tradition.

Awards Sponsor item
Awards Sponsor
$2,500

1 left!

Celebrate the champions and make your brand part of every victory!

As the Awards Sponsor, your business will be featured on the official awards presented to tournament winners, including trophies, medallions, and other recognition items. This sponsorship gives your brand long-lasting visibility as winners take their awards home and proudly display them.

Recognition

  • Logo featured on all Snowfest award items, including:
    • Cornhole awards
    • Volleyball awards
    • Battle of the Bowls awards
    • Other competition awards
  • Logo included in award-related promotions
  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website
  • Social media recognition

Included Passes & Teams

  • 4 Battle of the Bowls VIP wristbands

Why It’s Valuable

Your brand becomes part of every celebration and every winner’s experience, creating meaningful, long-term visibility and positive association with achievement and community pride.

Cornhole Tournament Sponsor item
Cornhole Tournament Sponsor
$2,500

1 left!

Support one of Snowfest’s most competitive and high-energy tournaments!

Align your business with one of Snowfest’s biggest attractions. As the Cornhole Activity Sponsor, your brand will be featured where crowds gather, compete, and engage all day long.

Recognition

  • Logo displayed on Cornhole Tournament signage
  • Logo included in all Cornhole tournament promotions
  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website
  • Social media recognition

Included Passes & Team Entries

  • 4 Battle of the Bowls VIP wristbands
  • 2 Cornhole teams (4 players total)

Why It’s Valuable

This sponsorship puts your brand directly in front of tournament participants, spectators, and families, delivering steady visibility throughout one of the most popular and interactive Snowfest events.

Volleyball Tournament Sponsor item
Volleyball Tournament Sponsor
$2,500

1 left!

Showcase your business at one of Snowfest’s most exciting and fast-paced tournaments!

Align your brand with the high-energy Snow Volleyball Tournament, one of the most watched and talked-about Snowfest attractions. As the Volleyball Activity Sponsor, your business will be front and center where teams compete and crowds gather all day.

Recognition

  • Logo displayed on Volleyball Tournament signage
  • Logo included in all Volleyball tournament promotions
  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website
  • Social media recognition

Included Passes & Team Entry

  • 4 Battle of the Bowls VIP wristbands
  • 1 Volleyball team (up to 6 players)

Why It’s Valuable

This sponsorship places your business directly in the heart of one of Snowfest’s most engaging events, giving you strong visibility, steady foot traffic, and a fun way to connect with attendees throughout the day.

Axe Throwing Sponsor item
Axe Throwing Sponsor
$500

1 left!

Support one of Snowfest’s most exciting attractions!

Recognition

  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website
  • Social media recognition

Why It’s Valuable

Your brand is showcased at a high-energy activity that draws steady foot traffic and engaged spectators.

Disc Golf Sponsor item
Disc Golf Sponsor
$500

1 left!

Put your brand at the center of our winter Disc Golf experience!

Recognition

  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website
  • Social media recognition

Why It’s Valuable

Ideal for reaching outdoors-minded participants and families who enjoy active, competitive fun.

Euchre Tournament Sponsor item
Euchre Tournament Sponsor
$500

1 left!

Support a Snowfest favorite with deep community roots!

Recognition

  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website
  • Social media recognition

Why It’s Valuable

Perfect for businesses who want to connect with a laid-back, community-minded audience.

Merchandise Sponsor item
Merchandise Sponsor
$500

1 left!

Help bring Snowfest merchandise to life and showcase community pride!

Recognition

  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website
  • Social media recognition

Why It’s Valuable

Your business is connected to one of the most visited areas of Snowfest, the merch zone, where attendees stop multiple times throughout the event.

Snowstorm Sponsor item
Snowstorm Sponsor
$250

1 left!

A great option for small businesses and community supporters!

Recognition

  • Social media acknowledgment as a Snowstorm Sponsor
  • Logo featured on the JCI Greater Muskegon website

Why It’s Valuable

This sponsorship provides meaningful visibility and shows your support for Snowfest while offering an accessible entry point for businesses and individuals who want to invest in the community.

