40th Annual Snowfest Sponsorship

As our Snowfest Presenting Sponsor, your brand gets to kick off the fun and sparkle at the coolest party of the year! ❄️





Become the presenting sponsor of the 40th Anniversary of Snowfest and enjoy the highest level of visibility throughout the event. This premium sponsorship is designed to showcase your business to thousands of attendees, families, and community members.





Premium Recognition

Recognized as the official Presenting Sponsor of Snowfest 2026

Your logo featured on all attendee wristbands

Banner placement at the main event

Logo featured on all marketing materials : digital, print, posters, banners

Multiple PA acknowledgments throughout the event

Featured logo on the Snowfest website

Social media recognition

Included Passes & Team Entries

6 Battle of the Bowls VIP wristbands

2 Cornhole teams (4 players)

1 Volleyball team (6 players)

Why It’s Valuable

This sponsorship level gives your business unmatched visibility while supporting youth leadership, community engagement, and one of Muskegon’s oldest and most celebrated winter traditions.