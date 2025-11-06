Snowflakes & Sequins

Don’t miss your chance to save — discounted Early Bird tickets available through 12/15 (or while supplies last)! Includes door prize ticket for every in-person guest.
Open seating — no reserved tables
All guests must be 21+. No Refunds.
Limited 10-ticket table bundles available — includes discounted tickets, a door prize ticket for each in-person guest and your own reserved table!
Want to sparkle even more? Explore our Sequin Sponsor option!
All guests must be 21+, No Refunds.
General Admission tickets include full event access with open seating — no reserved tables. Includes door prize ticket for every in-person guest.
Get your tickets today and be part of this exciting night of food, music, and community!
Ticket Price Increases on January 2, 2026
All guests must be 21+. No Refunds.
Shine a little brighter while supporting our dancers!
The Sequin Sponsor package includes all the benefits of the 10-Ticket Table Bundle — discounted tickets, door prize ticket for each in-person guest and a reserved table for 10 guests — plus name recognition and our Bronze Level Sponsor benefits. (including Dance team photo, 2026 Dance Recital Program name recognition, Social Media Shout out)
Limited tables available — reserve your sparkle today!
All guests must be 21+. No Refunds.
💿Make the Music Happen — Be Our DJ Sponsor!
This option includes name recognition and a ticket. Includes door prize ticket for every in-person guest.
Open seating — no reserved tables
All guests must be 21+. No Refunds.
🍸 Cheers to You! Sponsor the Sips that Sparkle.
This option includes name recognition and a ticket. Includes door prize ticket for every in-person guest.
Open seating — no reserved tables
All guests must be 21+. No Refunds.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing