Kropscott Trot Relay Registration

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About this event
Gather your friends, family, and/or colleagues to build your 4 person relay team! Snowshoe trots last approximately 1/8 mile between carrot hand-offs.
Gather your friends, family, and/or colleagues to build your 4 person relay team! Snowshoe trots last approximately 1/4 mile between carrot hand-offs.
Be a Kropscott Trot Donor + supporter of KFEC environmental education programs!
1 purchase gives you 2 tickets. 1 ticket per bowl. A standard scoop for a bowl will be 6 oz.
Rent the snowshoes for the event. $2 per pair.
4 tickets for $1. Write your name on the back and place in the cup next to the MERCH you'd like to win.
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