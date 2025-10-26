Newaygo Conservation District

Hosted by

Newaygo Conservation District

About this event

Kropscott Trot Relay Registration

6523 W Baseline Rd

Fremont, MI 49412, USA

4 Person Relay - Level 1
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gather your friends, family, and/or colleagues to build your 4 person relay team! Snowshoe trots last approximately 1/8 mile between carrot hand-offs.

4 Person Relay - Level 2
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gather your friends, family, and/or colleagues to build your 4 person relay team! Snowshoe trots last approximately 1/4 mile between carrot hand-offs.

Kropscott Trot Donor
$25

Be a Kropscott Trot Donor + supporter of KFEC environmental education programs!

Soup
$5

1 purchase gives you 2 tickets. 1 ticket per bowl. A standard scoop for a bowl will be 6 oz.

Snowshoe Rental
$2

Rent the snowshoes for the event. $2 per pair.

MERCH Giveaway
$1

4 tickets for $1. Write your name on the back and place in the cup next to the MERCH you'd like to win.

Add a donation for Newaygo Conservation District

$

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