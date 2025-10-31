Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin

Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin

Membership Application

New Member
$25

Renews yearly on: July 1

Membership dues are for July 1 through June 30th of each year.  New members who join during the festival in March through June will have their membership extended through the first full year.

Renewal
$25

Renews yearly on: July 1

Auxiliary
Free

Renews yearly on: July 1

Auxiliary Members are under 21 and live in the same household as a paid member.

Past President
Free

No expiration

Past Presidents up to 2020 are granted lifetime memberships.

