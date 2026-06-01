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About this event
Join us for a cozy afternoon of movie magic at Service Unit 104's Snuggle Up Cinema! Bring your favorite stuffed animal, your coziest blanket, and get ready to relax with friends while enjoying a family-friendly movie, popcorn, and fun memories.
Admission to this event is one donated item for Patriot Place, supporting veterans and their families. A list of requested donation items will be provided at a later date.
This ticket is for registered adults attending Snuggle Up Cinema with a Girl Scout or serving as a troop-approved adult volunteer. Adults are invited to enjoy a cozy afternoon of movie fun while helping maintain Girl Scout safety ratios and supporting a positive event experience. Admission to this event is one donated item for Patriot Place, supporting veterans and their families. A list of requested donation items will be provided at a later date.
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