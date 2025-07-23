So Am I-Worthy, Inc

Offered by

So Am I-Worthy, Inc

About the memberships

So Am I-Worthy, Inc's Memberships

Lift Her Club-Ally Member
$10

Renews monthly

As a Lift Her Club- Ally Member you will receive:
Recognition on website & social media as a supporter

- Exclusive email newsletter with updates & artist highlights

- Discounted tickets to events & showcases

- Access to members-only virtual discussions on supporting women in

music

- "Lift Her Ally" digital badge for social media

Lift Her Club-Ally Member
$100

Valid for one year

As a Lift Her Club- Ally Member you will receive:
Recognition on website & social media as a supporter

- Exclusive email newsletter with updates & artist highlights

- Discounted tickets to events & showcases

- Access to members-only virtual discussions on supporting women in

music

- "Lift Her Ally" digital badge for social media

Lift Her Club- Champion Ally
$50

Renews monthly

- All "Ally Member" benefits plus:

- VIP seating at events (when available)

- Exclusive invites to networking mixers & donor appreciation events

- Early access to ticket sales & nonprofit programs

- Personalized thank-you message from an artist or founder

Lift Her Club- Champion Ally
$500

Valid for one year

- All "Ally Member" benefits plus:

- VIP seating at events (when available)

- Exclusive invites to networking mixers & donor appreciation events

- Early access to ticket sales & nonprofit programs

- Personalized thank-you message from an artist or founder

Lift Her Club-Legacy Ally
$250

Renews monthly

- All "Champion & Ally" benefits plus:

- Name/logo displayed at major events as a "Legacy Ally"

- Meet & Greet opportunities with featured artists & speakers

- Invitation to exclusive donor appreciation dinner

- Opportunity to sponsor a scholarship or mentorship program in their

name

Lift Her Club-Legacy Ally
$2,500

Valid for one year

- All "Champion & Ally" benefits plus:

- Name/logo displayed at major events as a "Legacy Ally"

- Meet & Greet opportunities with featured artists & speakers

- Invitation to exclusive donor appreciation dinner

- Opportunity to sponsor a scholarship or mentorship program in their

name

Add a donation for So Am I-Worthy, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!