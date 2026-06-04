SCVC Memberships - Monthly Classes & Yearly Fee

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Focuses on strength, flexibility, balance, body awareness, and foundational movement skills.
Renews monthly
Includes conditioning, barrel work, mounted vaulting movement progressions, and horsemanship education.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Participation in our monthly programming requires a SCVC Membership to ensure commitment and assist with ongoing program expenses.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Mounted programming requires committed vaulters to reserve the use of a program horse.
Valid until July 28, 2027
No goods or services are received from this donation
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!