So Cal Vaulting Coalition

Offered by

So Cal Vaulting Coalition

About the memberships

SCVC Memberships - Monthly Classes & Yearly Fee

Monthly Conditioning, Barrel Classes and Horse Education
$200

Renews monthly

Focuses on strength, flexibility, balance, body awareness, and foundational movement skills.

Monthly Conditioning, Barrel Class and Horsemanship
$500

Renews monthly

 Includes conditioning, barrel work, mounted vaulting movement progressions, and horsemanship education.

Yearly unmounted SCVC Membership Fee
$300

Valid until July 28, 2027

Participation in our monthly programming requires a SCVC Membership to ensure commitment and assist with ongoing program expenses.

Annual Mounted SCVC Membership Fee
$3,500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Mounted programming requires committed vaulters to reserve the use of a program horse.

Supporter
$100

Valid until July 28, 2027

No goods or services are received from this donation

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