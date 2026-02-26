So Sweet Garden Soirée

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About this event
Includes Brunch-style meal and choice of non-alcoholic beverages.
Includes Brunch-style meal and two alcoholic beverages.
*Please send your business name and logo to [email protected] after payment.*
Sponsors will receive verbal recognition, social media promotion, tabletop ad and on-screen recognition.
*Please send your business name and logo to [email protected] after payment.*
Sponsors will receive verbal recognition, social media promotion along with tabletop ad.
*Please send your business name and logo to [email protected] after payment.*
Sponsors will receive verbal recognition and social media promotion.
*Please send your business name and logo to [email protected] after payment.*
Includes one entry ticket, table, two chairs, tablecloth, verbal recognition and social media promotion.
$
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