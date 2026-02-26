Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.- Rho Alpha Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.- Rho Alpha Zeta Chapter

About this event

So Sweet Garden Soirée

303 Madison St

Madison, TN 37115, USA

General Admission
$85

Includes Brunch-style meal and choice of non-alcoholic beverages.

Premium Admission
$100

Includes Brunch-style meal and two alcoholic beverages.

Royal Sponsorship
$250

*Please send your business name and logo to [email protected] after payment.* 
Sponsors will receive verbal recognition, social media promotion, tabletop ad and on-screen recognition.

Pearl Sponsorship
$150

*Please send your business name and logo to [email protected] after payment.* 
Sponsors will receive verbal recognition, social media promotion along with tabletop ad.

Dove Sponsorship
$100

*Please send your business name and logo to [email protected] after payment.* 
Sponsors will receive verbal recognition and social media promotion.

Vendor
$135

*Please send your business name and logo to [email protected] after payment.* 
Includes one entry ticket, table, two chairs, tablecloth, verbal recognition and social media promotion.

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