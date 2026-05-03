So You Want to Be An Interpreter (Ages 13+)

This So You Want to Be an Interpreter? class is designed for students ages 13+ who are ready to build awareness, critical thinking, and communication skills through exploring the field of interpreting. Students will learn about Deaf culture, the role of interpreters, ethics, and language access while discussing real-world scenarios and responsibilities in the field. They will explore how communication works across languages and settings, and reflect on what it takes to support access for others. The class helps students move beyond basic ASL by developing deeper understanding, professionalism, and confidence through interactive discussions and peer engagement. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in English, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for new learners.