Offered by

Central Florida Community Arts Inc

SO.2026.Spring - Symphony Orchestra Dues

Full Orchestra Dues
$120

Select this option to pay the full Orchestra Dues amount of $120 for the Spring Season.

Full Orchestra Dues + Print Music
$10

Select this option if you have elected to have your music for the season printed for you.

Incremental Payment ($30)
$30

Select this option to pay a $30 installment towards the season dues.

SO - Scholarship Donation
$10

It is the mission of CFCArts to never let finances come between a member and their participation in our programming. Selecting this option helps to ensure those who need financial assistance can receive it.

SO - Supply Donation
$10

The Orchestra program requires many supplies to operate (purchased music, batteries for stand lights, tape, equipment purchasing and repair, etc). Selecting this options helps to offset these costs.

Incremental Payment ($5)
$5

Utilize this option to make a payment in multiples of $5. (For example: If you need to make a $15 payment, please select a quantity of 3 $5 payments.)

Incremental Payment ($1)
$1

Utilize this option to make a payment in multiples of $1. (For example: If you need to make a $3 payment, please select a quantity of 3 $1 payments.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!