Soap Lake Creative District - Celebrating Certification

Hosted by
About this event
A donation of $20 will be greatly appreciated, but is not required. To make a donation, please enter an amount you are comfortable with in the field below.
Good for one tile painting session, choosing from two different dates:
You will be asked to choose a date as part of this purchase.
Good for one tile painting session each for two people, choosing from two different dates.
You will be asked to choose a date as part of this purchase.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!