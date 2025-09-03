Friends of the Lower Grand Coulee

Friends of the Lower Grand Coulee

Soap Lake Creative District - Celebrating Certification

121 2nd Ave SE

Soap Lake, WA 98851, USA

General Admission
Free

A donation of $20 will be greatly appreciated, but is not required. To make a donation, please enter an amount you are comfortable with in the field below.

Tile Mural Project
$35

Good for one tile painting session, choosing from two different dates:

  • There will be two sessions with up to 50 people per session 
  • They will take place at the Soap Lake Community & Senior Center
  • First session: October 16th from 2pm to 3:30pm
  • Second session: October 22nd from 6pm to 7:30 pm

You will be asked to choose a date as part of this purchase.

Tile Mural Project for Two
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Good for one tile painting session each for two people, choosing from two different dates.

  • There will be two sessions with up to 50 people per session 
  • They will take place at the Soap Lake Community & Senior Center
  • First session: October 16th from 2pm to 3:30pm
  • Second session: October 22nd from 6pm to 7:30 pm

You will be asked to choose a date as part of this purchase.

