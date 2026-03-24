Soap Lake Food & Folk Festival Music Workshops

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About this event
Friday, June 19th 3pm at The Bistro, located in Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort
236 Main Ave E, Soap Lake, WA 98851
Carl Tosten is an artist representative & traveling clinician for several major manufacturers — including Gibson Acoustics, Yamaha Guitars as well as Elixir and Dean Markley Strings. This will be an open format and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions addressing their musical needs.
Session lasts about 1.5 hours with a break part way through. DOORS OPEN AT 2:30.
Friday June 19th 4pm at the Soap Lake Community Center
121 2nd Ave SE, Soap Lake, WA 98851
Learn how to play the ukulele in this high energy class for people ages 10 and up! Ukuleles will be available to use during the program for the first 30 people who register for the event.
Session lasts about 1.5 hours. DOORS OPEN AT 3:30.
Saturday June 20th 11am at Cloudview Farm
17305 Frey Rd, Ephrata, WA 98823
BRING A LAWN OR CAMP CHAIR
This is a free, all-ages bucket drumming workshop with renowned percussionist and educator John Owens, Ph.D.
Whether you’re a total beginner or a seasoned pro, this is your chance to learn from a master. John’s impressive background ranges from performing with the U.S. Army Band and Disneyland to street drumming in Washington D.C. and touring across Europe.
The first 40 registrants will be provided with a bucket and sticks.
Session lasts about 1 hour. CHECK IN STARTS AT 10:30.
Spectators are welcome!
$
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