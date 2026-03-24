Soap Lake Food & Folk Festival Music Workshops

Friday, June 19th 3pm at The Bistro, located in Soap Lake Natural Spa & Resort

236 Main Ave E, Soap Lake, WA 98851





Carl Tosten is an artist representative & traveling clinician for several major manufacturers — including Gibson Acoustics, Yamaha Guitars as well as Elixir and Dean Markley Strings. This will be an open format and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions addressing their musical needs.





Session lasts about 1.5 hours with a break part way through. DOORS OPEN AT 2:30.