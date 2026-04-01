SOAR NWA Vendor Payment Portal

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About this event
Merch vendor registration only; Tents, tables, chairs must be supplied by the vendor. Space is 10x10.
Food vendor registration only; Tents, tables, chairs must be supplied by the vendor. *Food trucks must pay an additional $70 pass-through fee being charged by the fairgrounds ($35/day). Please select option below.
Food Trucks Only: An additional $70 pass-through fee is required by the Benton County Fairgrounds this year ($35/day). Please pay this amount if you have a food truck.
Please pre-purchase any ice you will need at the event.
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