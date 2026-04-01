Adult Development Center of Benton County, Inc. (DBA Open Avenues)

Hosted by

Adult Development Center of Benton County, Inc. (DBA Open Avenues)

About this event

SOAR NWA Vendor Payment Portal

7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd

Bentonville, AR 72712, USA

Merchandise Vendor Registration Fee
$200

Merch vendor registration only; Tents, tables, chairs must be supplied by the vendor. Space is 10x10.

Food Vendor Registration Fee
$350

Food vendor registration only; Tents, tables, chairs must be supplied by the vendor. *Food trucks must pay an additional $70 pass-through fee being charged by the fairgrounds ($35/day). Please select option below.

Food Truck Fee (Required for all food trucks)
$70

Food Trucks Only: An additional $70 pass-through fee is required by the Benton County Fairgrounds this year ($35/day). Please pay this amount if you have a food truck.

Ice
$6

Please pre-purchase any ice you will need at the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!