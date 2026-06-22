Three women are shopping for clothes at a bazaar with an eagle and "Soaring Eagle Bazaar" text in the background.
Sharon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

Hosted by

Sharon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this event

Soaring Eagle Bazaar — Sponsorship

75 Mountain St

Sharon, MA 02067, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

If you'd like to contribute above the minimum sponsorship amount, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.

Community Sponsor
$500

If you'd like to contribute above the minimum sponsorship amount, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.

Friend of SMS Sponsor
$250

If you'd like to contribute above the minimum sponsorship amount, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.

Supporter Sponsor
$100

If you'd like to contribute above the minimum sponsorship amount, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.

In-Kind Sponsor ($100–$249 value)
Free

Please describe your donated item(s), service(s), or estimated value in the form.

If you'd like to also make a monetary contribution, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.

Pay by check
Free

Please make checks payable to Sharon Middle School PTO and include "Soaring Eagle Bazaar Sponsorship Fee" in the memo line. Mail the check to: 75 Mountain St, Sharon MA 02067.

Add a donation for Sharon Middle School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

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