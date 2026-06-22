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If you'd like to contribute above the minimum sponsorship amount, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.
If you'd like to contribute above the minimum sponsorship amount, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.
If you'd like to contribute above the minimum sponsorship amount, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.
If you'd like to contribute above the minimum sponsorship amount, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.
Please describe your donated item(s), service(s), or estimated value in the form.
If you'd like to also make a monetary contribution, you may add an additional donation during checkout. Increased support allows us to do even more for our students and school community, and we are grateful for every contribution.
Please make checks payable to Sharon Middle School PTO and include "Soaring Eagle Bazaar Sponsorship Fee" in the memo line. Mail the check to: 75 Mountain St, Sharon MA 02067.
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