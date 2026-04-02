Soaring Hawk Elementary School PTO Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This gift basket includes a workout towel, water bottle, coffee, mug, and coaster, Chapstick, stress, ball, protein powder, and a one month gym pass ($240 value)
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This is a $50 gift card to Bucketlist Tavern or Doug’s Day diner. And if you haven’t tried their amazing!!!
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This is a mystery date night. Includes a face mask, bookmark, mystery fantasy book sticker and tea. For a surprising night with yourself or a fun gift for a friend. ($25 value)
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This includes a T-shirt, Waterbottle and a certificate good for a consultation, orthopedic exam, neurological exam, biomechanical evaluation, findings, chiropractic adjustment and an active release treatment. ($240 value)
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Enjoy some of the best burgers in town with this $100 gift card
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If you’ve never had the protein shakes and energizing tea from this place, you are missing out!!
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Pearle Vision donated these color changing Ray-Ban sunglasses. When you go in the sun, the frames have a pattern. Also comes with a hard case, soft case and an assortment of lense wipes.($349 value)
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Do you need a rental location? Why not rent out the Grange or the staff house for your next event. This donation a three hour rental. You will still need to pay the insurance fee fees (about $125). This is donated by the MNC board president. Any questions please reach out to [email protected] ($600 value)
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Enjoy mountain man snacks donated by Ambrosia flowers ($40)
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Kona Ice Party ($200 value) - 35 classic Konas or up to 25 color changing cups - expires Oct 21 2026
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One hour group private lesson for up to 4 people (ages 8-adult). ($120 value)
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Big Sky Bounce - 1 15x15 Bounce House Rental
($175 Expires 9/1/26)
Starting bid
Castle Rock Rec Center
(10 Multi-Visit Pass - $78 Value - expires 2/28/27)
Starting bid
10 Multi-Visit Pass- ($78 Value - expires 2/28/27)
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10 Multi-Visit Pass*(includes trampoline)
($162 Value - expires 2/28/27)
Starting bid
Breakfast with Mrs. Courtney for you and a friend
Starting bid
Breakfast with Mrs. Courtney for you and a friend
Starting bid
Manicure with Mrs. Courtney at MVance Nails
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Bowling with a friend and Mrs. Courtney at Boondocks
Starting bid
Donuts and making Glitter jars with winner and 2 friends before school with Mrs. Karcher
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Diamond Art Activity after school with Mrs.
Mergl-Lipsky
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Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 2 friends in ELD office or cafeteria with Mrs. Tracy
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Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Wednesday with Ryan Stitt
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Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Thursday with Ryan Stitt
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Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Friday with Ryan Stitt
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Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Monday
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Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Tuesday
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Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend with Mr. Lopez
Starting bid
Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend with Mrs. Haverstick
Starting bid
Help the PTO raise money for the teachers, school, parents and kids!
Starting bid
Help the PTO raise money for the teachers, school, parents and kids!
Starting bid
Help the PTO raise money for the teachers, school, parents and kids!
Starting bid
Help the PTO raise money for the teachers, school, parents and kids!
Starting bid
This golf gift card is good for four people to play golf at Redhawk any Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays)
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have lunch on the roof of the school with the Principal, Vice Principal and a friend (and a parent if you want).
Starting bid
Have lunch on the roof of the school with the Principal, Vice Principal and a friend (and a parent if you want).
Starting bid
Craving the eewie-gooey cheese goodness, enjoy a slice with a friend and Mrs. Hamilton Jones!!!
Starting bid
Come spend some time with Mrs. Kolojay and Duke. Duke will show you his favorite tricks with his favorite treats!
Starting bid
The winning bidder will have the exciting opportunity to be a teacher for the day in Mrs. Kolbe’s classroom! They will help craft lesson plans and create a fun-filled day for everyone. The lucky student will kick off the day with a delicious Starbucks drink of their choice and will receive an official teacher badge and a recess whistle to wear with pride. After a busy morning, the Teacher for the Day will enjoy a special lunch with me in the teachers’ lounge. The day will end with even more fun, making it a truly memorable experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!