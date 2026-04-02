Hosted by

Douglas County Educational Foundation

About this event

Soaring Hawk Elementary School PTO Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4665 Tanglevine Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80109, USA

Orangetheory gift basket (Copy) item
Orangetheory gift basket (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

This gift basket includes a workout towel, water bottle, coffee, mug, and coaster, Chapstick, stress, ball, protein powder, and a one month gym pass ($240 value)

Bucketlist Tavern/ Dougs Day dinner $50 giftcard item
Bucketlist Tavern/ Dougs Day dinner $50 giftcard
$25

Starting bid

This is a $50 gift card to Bucketlist Tavern or Doug’s Day diner. And if you haven’t tried their amazing!!!

Wandering Book Co Mystery Date Night item
Wandering Book Co Mystery Date Night
$5

Starting bid

This is a mystery date night. Includes a face mask, bookmark, mystery fantasy book sticker and tea. For a surprising night with yourself or a fun gift for a friend. ($25 value)

303 Denver Chiropractic item
303 Denver Chiropractic
$10

Starting bid

This includes a T-shirt, Waterbottle and a certificate good for a consultation, orthopedic exam, neurological exam, biomechanical evaluation, findings, chiropractic adjustment and an active release treatment. ($240 value)

Shake Shack $100 gift card item
Shake Shack $100 gift card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy some of the best burgers in town with this $100 gift card

Castle Rock Nutrition $50 gift card item
Castle Rock Nutrition $50 gift card item
Castle Rock Nutrition $50 gift card
$10

Starting bid

If you’ve never had the protein shakes and energizing tea from this place, you are missing out!!

Pearle Vision Color Changing Rayban Sunglasses item
Pearle Vision Color Changing Rayban Sunglasses item
Pearle Vision Color Changing Rayban Sunglasses
$50

Starting bid

Pearle Vision donated these color changing Ray-Ban sunglasses. When you go in the sun, the frames have a pattern. Also comes with a hard case, soft case and an assortment of lense wipes.($349 value)

3hr Facility Rental (Grange or Taft House) item
3hr Facility Rental (Grange or Taft House)
$50

Starting bid

Do you need a rental location? Why not rent out the Grange or the staff house for your next event. This donation a three hour rental. You will still need to pay the insurance fee fees (about $125). This is donated by the MNC board president. Any questions please reach out to [email protected] ($600 value)

Ambrosia Flowers snack basket item
Ambrosia Flowers snack basket item
Ambrosia Flowers snack basket
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy mountain man snacks donated by Ambrosia flowers ($40)

Kona Ice Party item
Kona Ice Party
$25

Starting bid

 Kona Ice Party ($200 value) - 35 classic Konas or up to 25 color changing cups - expires Oct 21 2026 


Aerial Works Group Private Lesson item
Aerial Works Group Private Lesson
$20

Starting bid

One hour group private lesson for up to 4 people (ages 8-adult). ($120 value)

15 X 15 Bounce House Rental item
15 X 15 Bounce House Rental
$10

Starting bid

Big Sky Bounce - 1 15x15 Bounce House Rental

($175 Expires 9/1/26)

Castle Rock Rec Center: 10 pass visits item
Castle Rock Rec Center: 10 pass visits
$10

Starting bid

Castle Rock Rec Center

(10 Multi-Visit Pass - $78 Value - expires 2/28/27)

MAC Miller activity complex 10 pass item
MAC Miller activity complex 10 pass item
MAC Miller activity complex 10 pass
$10

Starting bid

10 Multi-Visit Pass- ($78 Value - expires 2/28/27)


MAC Miller activity complex 10 visit (including Trampoline) item
MAC Miller activity complex 10 visit (including Trampoline) item
MAC Miller activity complex 10 visit (including Trampoline)
$15

Starting bid

10 Multi-Visit Pass*(includes trampoline)


($162 Value - expires 2/28/27)


Breakfast at B&B Cafe item
Breakfast at B&B Cafe
$5

Starting bid

Breakfast with Mrs. Courtney for you and a friend

Breakfast at B&B Cafe item
Breakfast at B&B Cafe
$5

Starting bid

Breakfast with Mrs. Courtney for you and a friend

Manicure with Mrs. Courtney item
Manicure with Mrs. Courtney
$5

Starting bid

Manicure with Mrs. Courtney at MVance Nails


Bowling with a friend and Mrs. Courtney item
Bowling with a friend and Mrs. Courtney
$5

Starting bid

Bowling with a friend and Mrs. Courtney at Boondocks


Donuts and Glitter jars for you and 2 friends item
Donuts and Glitter jars for you and 2 friends
$5

Starting bid

Donuts and making Glitter jars with winner and 2 friends before school with Mrs. Karcher


Diamond Art Activity item
Diamond Art Activity
$5

Starting bid

Diamond Art Activity after school with Mrs.

Mergl-Lipsky

Chick Fil A Lunch with 2 friends item
Chick Fil A Lunch with 2 friends
$5

Starting bid

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 2 friends in ELD office or cafeteria with Mrs. Tracy

Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Wednesday) item
Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Wednesday)
$5

Starting bid

Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Wednesday with Ryan Stitt

Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Thursday) item
Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Thursday)
$5

Starting bid

Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Thursday with Ryan Stitt

Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Friday) item
Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Friday)
$5

Starting bid

Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Friday with Ryan Stitt

Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Monday item
Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Monday
$5

Starting bid

Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Monday

Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Tuesday item
Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Tuesday
$5

Starting bid

Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Tuesday

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend item
Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend
$5

Starting bid

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend with Mr. Lopez

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend item
Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend
$5

Starting bid

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend with Mrs. Haverstick

$25 Donation to PTO item
$25 Donation to PTO
$25

Starting bid

Help the PTO raise money for the teachers, school, parents and kids!

$25 Donation to PTO (Copy) item
$25 Donation to PTO (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Help the PTO raise money for the teachers, school, parents and kids!

$25 Donation to PTO (Copy) (Copy) item
$25 Donation to PTO (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Help the PTO raise money for the teachers, school, parents and kids!

$25 Donation to PTO (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
$25 Donation to PTO (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Help the PTO raise money for the teachers, school, parents and kids!

Red Hawk Golf for 4 (Cart INCLUDED) item
Red Hawk Golf for 4 (Cart INCLUDED)
$100

Starting bid

This golf gift card is good for four people to play golf at Redhawk any Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays)

PULL the fire alarm (August) item
PULL the fire alarm (August)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (September) item
PULL the fire alarm (September)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (October) item
PULL the fire alarm (October)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (November) item
PULL the fire alarm (November)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (December) item
PULL the fire alarm (December)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (January) item
PULL the fire alarm (January)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (February) item
PULL the fire alarm (February)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (March) item
PULL the fire alarm (March)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (April) item
PULL the fire alarm (April)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

PULL the fire alarm (May) item
PULL the fire alarm (May)
$10

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Lunch on the Roof of the School item
Lunch on the Roof of the School
$10

Starting bid

Have lunch on the roof of the school with the Principal, Vice Principal and a friend (and a parent if you want).

Lunch on the Roof of the School item
Lunch on the Roof of the School
$10

Starting bid

Have lunch on the roof of the school with the Principal, Vice Principal and a friend (and a parent if you want).

Pizza Lunch with a friend and Mrs. Hamilton Jones item
Pizza Lunch with a friend and Mrs. Hamilton Jones
$5

Starting bid

Craving the eewie-gooey cheese goodness, enjoy a slice with a friend and Mrs. Hamilton Jones!!!

Trucks and Treats with Dukie the Maltipoo item
Trucks and Treats with Dukie the Maltipoo
$5

Starting bid

Come spend some time with Mrs. Kolojay and Duke. Duke will show you his favorite tricks with his favorite treats!

Teacher for the DAY!!! item
Teacher for the DAY!!!
$5

Starting bid

The winning bidder will have the exciting opportunity to be a teacher for the day in Mrs. Kolbe’s classroom! They will help craft lesson plans and create a fun-filled day for everyone. The lucky student will kick off the day with a delicious Starbucks drink of their choice and will receive an official teacher badge and a recess whistle to wear with pride. After a busy morning, the Teacher for the Day will enjoy a special lunch with me in the teachers’ lounge. The day will end with even more fun, making it a truly memorable experience! 

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