Soaring Hawk Elementary School PTO Silent Auction

The winning bidder will have the exciting opportunity to be a teacher for the day in Mrs. Kolbe’s classroom! They will help craft lesson plans and create a fun-filled day for everyone. The lucky student will kick off the day with a delicious Starbucks drink of their choice and will receive an official teacher badge and a recess whistle to wear with pride. After a busy morning, the Teacher for the Day will enjoy a special lunch with me in the teachers’ lounge. The day will end with even more fun, making it a truly memorable experience!