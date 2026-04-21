Douglas County Educational Foundation
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Douglas County Educational Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Soaring Hawk Teacher/Staff Experience Auction

Pick-up location

4665 Tanglevine Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80109, USA

Breakfast at B&B Cafe item
Breakfast at B&B Cafe
$66

Starting bid

Breakfast with Mrs. Courtney for you and a friend

Breakfast at B&B Cafe item
Breakfast at B&B Cafe
$5

Starting bid

Breakfast with Mrs. Courtney for you and a friend

Manicure with Mrs. Courtney item
Manicure with Mrs. Courtney
$5

Starting bid

Manicure with Mrs. Courtney at MVance Nails

Bowling with a friend and Mrs. Courtney item
Bowling with a friend and Mrs. Courtney
$5

Starting bid

Bowling with a friend and Mrs. Courtney

Donuts and Glitter jars for you and 2 friends item
Donuts and Glitter jars for you and 2 friends
$5

Starting bid

Donuts and making Glitter jars with winner and 2 friends before school with Mrs. Karcher


Diamond Art Activity item
Diamond Art Activity
$5

Starting bid

Diamond Art Activity after school with Mrs.

Mergl-Lipsky

Chick Fil A Lunch with 2 friends item
Chick Fil A Lunch with 2 friends
$5

Starting bid

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 2 friends in ELD office or cafeteria with Mrs. Tracy

Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Wednesday) item
Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Wednesday)
$5

Starting bid

Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Wednesday with Ryan Stitt

Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Thursday) item
Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Thursday)
$5

Starting bid

Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Thursday with Ryan Stitt

Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Friday) item
Kiss and Go Bull Horn (Friday)
$5

Starting bid

Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Friday with Ryan Stitt

Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Monday item
Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Monday
$5

Starting bid

Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Monday

Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Tuesday item
Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Tuesday
$5

Starting bid

Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Tuesday

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend item
Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend
$5

Starting bid

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend with Mr. Lopez

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend item
Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend
$5

Starting bid

Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend with Mrs. Haverstick

Fire Alarm Pull (August) item
Fire Alarm Pull (August)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull (September) item
Fire Alarm Pull (September)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull (October) item
Fire Alarm Pull (October)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull(November) item
Fire Alarm Pull(November)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull (December) item
Fire Alarm Pull (December)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull(January) item
Fire Alarm Pull(January)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull (February) item
Fire Alarm Pull (February)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull (March) item
Fire Alarm Pull (March)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull (April) item
Fire Alarm Pull (April)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Fire Alarm Pull (May) item
Fire Alarm Pull (May)
$5

Starting bid

Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).

Lunch on the Roof of the School item
Lunch on the Roof of the School
$5

Starting bid

Have lunch on the roof of the school with the Principal, Vice Principal and a friend (and a parent if you want).

Lunch on the Roof of the School item
Lunch on the Roof of the School
$5

Starting bid

Have lunch on the roof of the school with the Principal, Vice Principal and a friend (and a parent if you want).

Pizza Lunch with a friend and Mrs. Hamilton Jones item
Pizza Lunch with a friend and Mrs. Hamilton Jones
$5

Starting bid

Craving the eewie-gooey cheese goodness, enjoy a slice with a friend and Mrs. Hamilton Jones!!!

Tricks and Treats with Dukie the Maltipoo item
Tricks and Treats with Dukie the Maltipoo
$5

Starting bid

Come spend some time with Mrs. Kolojay and Duke. Duke will show you his favorite tricks with his favorite treats!

Teacher for the DAY!!! item
Teacher for the DAY!!!
$5

Starting bid

The winning bidder will have the exciting opportunity to be a teacher for the day in Mrs. Kolbe’s classroom! They will help craft lesson plans and create a fun-filled day for everyone. The lucky student will kick off the day with a delicious Starbucks drink of their choice and will receive an official teacher badge and a recess whistle to wear with pride. After a busy morning, the Teacher for the Day will enjoy a special lunch with me in the teachers’ lounge. The day will end with even more fun, making it a truly memorable experience! 

Breakfast with Ms. Wulf item
Breakfast with Ms. Wulf
$5

Starting bid

Breakfast of Choice before school with Ms Wulf and 1 friend

Chick Fil A Lunch and Nothing Bundt Cakes with Ms Amella and item
Chick Fil A Lunch and Nothing Bundt Cakes with Ms Amella and
$5

Starting bid

Chick Fil A Lunch and Nothing Bundt Cakes with Ms Amella and 1 friend

Snack Cart Aug/Oct item
Snack Cart Aug/Oct
$1

Starting bid

Winner picks from an assortment of snacks during PTO snack cart day

Snack Cart Oct/Dec (Copy) item
Snack Cart Oct/Dec (Copy)
$1

Starting bid

Winner picks from an assortment of snacks during PTO snack cart day

Snack Cart Dec/Feb item
Snack Cart Dec/Feb
$1

Starting bid

Winner picks from an assortment of snacks during PTO snack cart day

Snack Cart Feb/May item
Snack Cart Feb/May
$1

Starting bid

Winner picks from an assortment of snacks during PTO snack cart day

Parking stop #1 item
Parking stop #1
$100

Starting bid

Have your own private parking spot that only you can park in. Your name will be on the spot and always have a spot to park

Parking stop #2 item
Parking stop #2
$100

Starting bid

Have your own private parking spot that only you can park in. Your name will be on the spot and always have a spot to park

Parking stop #3 item
Parking stop #3
$100

Starting bid

Have your own private parking spot that only you can park in. Your name will be on the spot and always have a spot to park

Parking stop #4 item
Parking stop #4
$100

Starting bid

Have your own private parking spot that only you can park in. Your name will be on the spot and always have a spot to park

Principal for the Morning item
Principal for the Morning
$5

Starting bid

Principal for the Morning

Principal for the Afternoon item
Principal for the Afternoon
$5

Starting bid

Principal for the Afternoon

Assistant Principal for the Morning item
Assistant Principal for the Morning
$5

Starting bid

Assistant Principal for the Morning

Assistant Principal for the Afternoon item
Assistant Principal for the Afternoon
$5

Starting bid

Assistant Principal for the Afternoon

Hot Chocolate and Reading Party with Ms. Montooth item
Hot Chocolate and Reading Party with Ms. Montooth
$5

Starting bid

Hot Chocolate and Reading Party with Ms. Montooth

Donut and Juice Breakfast before school with Ms Wieter item
Donut and Juice Breakfast before school with Ms Wieter
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy donuts, a drink, and hangout before school with Ms. Wieter

Lunch and Putt Putt item
Lunch and Putt Putt
$5

Starting bid

Lunch and putt putt golf at Boondocks with Mrs Humphrey and 1 friend

Pizza with Mrs.Liesemeyer item
Pizza with Mrs.Liesemeyer
$5

Starting bid

Lunch at Modd pizza with Mrs. Liesemeyer and 1 friend

Breakfast party- Ms. Forcatto item
Breakfast party- Ms. Forcatto
$5

Starting bid

Breakfast Party with Ms. Forcatto and a friend… donuts, juice and overall goodtime

Sports game if your choice- Tripper item
Sports game if your choice- Tripper
$10

Starting bid

Lace up those shoes and play a sports game with 11 friends and Mr. Tripper!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!