Soaring Hawk Teacher/Staff Experience Auction

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Starting bid
Breakfast with Mrs. Courtney for you and a friend
Starting bid
Breakfast with Mrs. Courtney for you and a friend
Starting bid
Manicure with Mrs. Courtney at MVance Nails
Starting bid
Bowling with a friend and Mrs. Courtney
Starting bid
Donuts and making Glitter jars with winner and 2 friends before school with Mrs. Karcher
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Diamond Art Activity after school with Mrs.
Mergl-Lipsky
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Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 2 friends in ELD office or cafeteria with Mrs. Tracy
Starting bid
Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Wednesday with Ryan Stitt
Starting bid
Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Thursday with Ryan Stitt
Starting bid
Kiss n Go Bullhorn at pickup time on a Friday with Ryan Stitt
Starting bid
Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Monday
Starting bid
Bullhorn with Dukie the Maltipoo at pickup time on a Tuesday
Starting bid
Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend with Mr. Lopez
Starting bid
Chick Fil A lunch with winner and 1 friend with Mrs. Haverstick
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have your kid pull the fire alarm in the month listed above at the school WITHOUT getting into trouble... (must be scheduled with Principal Robertson).
Starting bid
Have lunch on the roof of the school with the Principal, Vice Principal and a friend (and a parent if you want).
Starting bid
Have lunch on the roof of the school with the Principal, Vice Principal and a friend (and a parent if you want).
Starting bid
Craving the eewie-gooey cheese goodness, enjoy a slice with a friend and Mrs. Hamilton Jones!!!
Starting bid
Come spend some time with Mrs. Kolojay and Duke. Duke will show you his favorite tricks with his favorite treats!
Starting bid
The winning bidder will have the exciting opportunity to be a teacher for the day in Mrs. Kolbe’s classroom! They will help craft lesson plans and create a fun-filled day for everyone. The lucky student will kick off the day with a delicious Starbucks drink of their choice and will receive an official teacher badge and a recess whistle to wear with pride. After a busy morning, the Teacher for the Day will enjoy a special lunch with me in the teachers’ lounge. The day will end with even more fun, making it a truly memorable experience!
Starting bid
Breakfast of Choice before school with Ms Wulf and 1 friend
Starting bid
Chick Fil A Lunch and Nothing Bundt Cakes with Ms Amella and 1 friend
Starting bid
Winner picks from an assortment of snacks during PTO snack cart day
Starting bid
Winner picks from an assortment of snacks during PTO snack cart day
Starting bid
Winner picks from an assortment of snacks during PTO snack cart day
Starting bid
Winner picks from an assortment of snacks during PTO snack cart day
Starting bid
Have your own private parking spot that only you can park in. Your name will be on the spot and always have a spot to park
Starting bid
Have your own private parking spot that only you can park in. Your name will be on the spot and always have a spot to park
Starting bid
Have your own private parking spot that only you can park in. Your name will be on the spot and always have a spot to park
Starting bid
Have your own private parking spot that only you can park in. Your name will be on the spot and always have a spot to park
Starting bid
Principal for the Morning
Starting bid
Principal for the Afternoon
Starting bid
Assistant Principal for the Morning
Starting bid
Assistant Principal for the Afternoon
Starting bid
Hot Chocolate and Reading Party with Ms. Montooth
Starting bid
Enjoy donuts, a drink, and hangout before school with Ms. Wieter
Starting bid
Lunch and putt putt golf at Boondocks with Mrs Humphrey and 1 friend
Starting bid
Lunch at Modd pizza with Mrs. Liesemeyer and 1 friend
Starting bid
Breakfast Party with Ms. Forcatto and a friend… donuts, juice and overall goodtime
Starting bid
Lace up those shoes and play a sports game with 11 friends and Mr. Tripper!
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