Hosted by

UMHS Sober Grad Night Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Sober Grad Night Online Auction

Pick-up location

6530 Koki Ln, El Dorado, CA 95623, USA

Two-Night Tahoe Getaway item
Two-Night Tahoe Getaway
$350

Starting bid

Escape to beautiful Lake Tahoe with a two-night stay for two at your choice of Harrah's Lake Tahoe or Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe.


Enjoy the excitement of the casino, great dining, and all that Tahoe has to offer — from stunning lake views to shopping, nightlife, and outdoor adventure.


Package Includes:
Two-night stay for two
• Choice of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe or Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe
Approximate value: $700


Bid now and plan your Tahoe escape!

🌿 Thermography Health Scan item
🌿 Thermography Health Scan
$150

Starting bid

Prioritize your health with a cranial, thyroid, and breast thermography scan from Essential Thermography.


Thermography is a non-invasive, radiation-free screening that uses thermal imaging to help identify areas of inflammation or abnormal heat patterns in the body. This scan provides valuable information that can support proactive health and wellness monitoring.


Package Includes:
• Cranial thermography scan
• Thyroid thermography scan
• Breast thermography scan


Estimated Value: $299


Bid now and invest in your health and peace of mind.

🧺 Laundry Day — Done for You! item
🧺 Laundry Day — Done for You!
$25

Starting bid

Take one task off your to-do list with a wash, dry, and fold laundry service from The Folded Basket Laundry Company.

Let the pros handle the laundry while you enjoy a little extra free time. Clean, fresh, and neatly folded — just the way you like it.


Package Includes:
• One wash, dry, and fold laundry service
• Service area within a 7-mile radius of Placerville


Estimated Value: $45


Bid now and give yourself the gift of a laundry-free day!

Laundry Day — Done for You! - 🧺 item
Laundry Day — Done for You! - 🧺
$25

Starting bid

Take one task off your to-do list with a wash, dry, and fold laundry service from The Folded Basket Laundry Company.

Let the pros handle the laundry while you enjoy a little extra free time. Clean, fresh, and neatly folded — just the way you like it.


Package Includes:
• One wash, dry, and fold laundry service
• Service area within a 7-mile radius of Placerville


Estimated Value: $45


Bid now and give yourself the gift of a laundry-free day!

🎉 Kids Party Package at Knotty Pines Lanes item
🎉 Kids Party Package at Knotty Pines Lanes
$185

Starting bid

Plan the ultimate celebration with a 4 Attraction Party Package for up to 10 kids at Knotty Pines in Pollock Pines! Perfect for birthdays or special celebrations, this package promises a fun-filled day with multiple attractions and plenty of excitement for everyone.


Package Includes:
4 Attraction Party Package
• For up to 10 kids


Estimated Value: $370


🎈 Bid now and give the kids a party they won’t forget!

❄️ Custom Vinyl Cooler Top - El Dorado item
❄️ Custom Vinyl Cooler Top - El Dorado
$30

Starting bid

Add some school pride to your cooler with a custom vinyl cooler top featuring your choice of UMHS or EDHS logo, provided by Monkey Skinz Marine Flooring.


Durable, stylish, and perfect for game days, camping trips, or tailgates, this custom cooler top is a great way to personalize your gear.


Package Includes:
Custom vinyl cooler top
• Choice of UMHS or EDHS logo


Estimated Value: $60


Bid now and upgrade your cooler with a custom touch!

❄️ Custom Vinyl Cooler Top - Union Mine item
❄️ Custom Vinyl Cooler Top - Union Mine
$30

Starting bid

Add some school pride to your cooler with a custom vinyl cooler top featuring your choice of UMHS or EDHS logo, provided by Monkey Skinz Marine Flooring.


Durable, stylish, and perfect for game days, camping trips, or tailgates, this custom cooler top is a great way to personalize your gear.


Package Includes:
Custom vinyl cooler top
• Choice of UMHS or EDHS logo


Estimated Value: $60


Bid now and upgrade your cooler with a custom touch!

🚗 Oil Change & Safety Check item
🚗 Oil Change & Safety Check
$50

Starting bid

Keep your vehicle running smoothly with an oil change and safety check from Neil's Automotive Repair.


A fresh oil change helps protect your engine while the safety check ensures your vehicle is ready for the road.


Package Includes:
Oil change
Vehicle safety check


Estimated Value: $100


🔧 Bid now and give your car the care it deserves!

🍷 Private Cellar Tasting Experience at Nello Olivio item
🍷 Private Cellar Tasting Experience at Nello Olivio
$600

Starting bid

Enjoy a special private cellar tasting for up to 12 guests at Nello Olivo Winery.

Gather friends for an unforgettable experience featuring locally crafted wines and a delicious cheese platter, all in the warm and inviting atmosphere of this beloved Placerville winery.


Package Includes:
Private cellar wine tasting for up to 12 guests
Cheese platter


Estimated Value: $600


🍇 Bid now and enjoy a memorable wine tasting experience with friends!

🍎 Boa Vista Orchards Gift Basket item
🍎 Boa Vista Orchards Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a taste of Apple Hill with this delicious gift basket from Boa Vista Orchards.


Packed with sweet and savory favorites, this basket is perfect for food lovers and anyone who enjoys locally made treats.


Package Includes:
• Strawberry Preserves
• What’cha Dill Pickles
• Apple Cinnamon Barbecue Sauce
• Apple Butter
• Mango Jalapeño Hot Sauce


Estimated Value: $60


🍏 Bid now and bring home a flavorful taste of the foothills!

🧣 Cozy Comfort Gift Set item
🧣 Cozy Comfort Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

Stay warm and stylish with this cozy gift set from Pleasant Valley Ace Hardware.


Perfect for chilly days, this bundle combines comfort and style with soft layers and a beautiful accessory to complete the look.


Package Includes:
• Sherpa fleece throw
• MukLuks socks
• Beanie
• Navajo-style earrings


Estimated Value: $80 value


Bid now and treat yourself to cozy comfort with a touch of style!

🌿 doTERRA Wellness Gift Basket item
🌿 doTERRA Wellness Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Support your wellness routine with this thoughtfully curated doTERRA gift basket, generously provided by Essential Oil Marketplace and Julie Meredith.


Featuring popular essential oils, wellness products, and tools for everyday self-care, this set is perfect for anyone looking to relax, recharge, and feel their best.


Package Includes:
• On Guard + SuperMint Toothpaste
• On Guard Throat Drops & Mouthwash
• Deep Blue Rub
• Resistance Band
• Lemon, Lavender & Peppermint (15 ml essential oils)
• Essential Oil Guide & fan


Estimated Value: $150


Bid now and bring home a bundle of wellness essentials!

🔦 Handy Home & Outdoor Kit item
🔦 Handy Home & Outdoor Kit
$50

Starting bid

Be prepared for anything with this practical kit from Pleasant Valley Ace Hardware.


Perfect for home projects or on-the-go needs, this set includes versatile tools and gear you’ll reach for again and again.


Package Includes:
• Nebo Light N Go Kit
• 6-in-1 screwdriver
• Pleasant Valley Ace Hardware t-shirt


Estimated Value: $100


🛠️ Bid now and bring home a set that’s as useful as it is versatile!

🌸 Fresh Floral Bouquet item
🌸 Fresh Floral Bouquet
$25

Starting bid

Brighten your day (or someone else’s!) with a $50 gift certificate to Farmhouse Mercantile at Apple Hill.


Choose a beautiful, locally inspired floral bouquet — perfect for celebrations, gifts, or simply adding a touch of beauty to your home.


Package Includes:
$50 gift certificate toward a floral bouquet


Estimated Value: $50


🌼 Bid now and enjoy fresh blooms from Apple Hill!

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