Sober Grad Night Online Auction

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Escape to beautiful Lake Tahoe with a two-night stay for two at your choice of Harrah's Lake Tahoe or Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe.
Enjoy the excitement of the casino, great dining, and all that Tahoe has to offer — from stunning lake views to shopping, nightlife, and outdoor adventure.
Package Includes:
• Two-night stay for two
• Choice of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe or Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe
• Approximate value: $700
✨ Bid now and plan your Tahoe escape!
Starting bid
Prioritize your health with a cranial, thyroid, and breast thermography scan from Essential Thermography.
Thermography is a non-invasive, radiation-free screening that uses thermal imaging to help identify areas of inflammation or abnormal heat patterns in the body. This scan provides valuable information that can support proactive health and wellness monitoring.
Package Includes:
• Cranial thermography scan
• Thyroid thermography scan
• Breast thermography scan
Estimated Value: $299
✨ Bid now and invest in your health and peace of mind.
Starting bid
Take one task off your to-do list with a wash, dry, and fold laundry service from The Folded Basket Laundry Company.
Let the pros handle the laundry while you enjoy a little extra free time. Clean, fresh, and neatly folded — just the way you like it.
Package Includes:
• One wash, dry, and fold laundry service
• Service area within a 7-mile radius of Placerville
Estimated Value: $45
✨ Bid now and give yourself the gift of a laundry-free day!
Starting bid
Take one task off your to-do list with a wash, dry, and fold laundry service from The Folded Basket Laundry Company.
Let the pros handle the laundry while you enjoy a little extra free time. Clean, fresh, and neatly folded — just the way you like it.
Package Includes:
• One wash, dry, and fold laundry service
• Service area within a 7-mile radius of Placerville
Estimated Value: $45
✨ Bid now and give yourself the gift of a laundry-free day!
Starting bid
Plan the ultimate celebration with a 4 Attraction Party Package for up to 10 kids at Knotty Pines in Pollock Pines! Perfect for birthdays or special celebrations, this package promises a fun-filled day with multiple attractions and plenty of excitement for everyone.
Package Includes:
• 4 Attraction Party Package
• For up to 10 kids
Estimated Value: $370
🎈 Bid now and give the kids a party they won’t forget!
Starting bid
Add some school pride to your cooler with a custom vinyl cooler top featuring your choice of UMHS or EDHS logo, provided by Monkey Skinz Marine Flooring.
Durable, stylish, and perfect for game days, camping trips, or tailgates, this custom cooler top is a great way to personalize your gear.
Package Includes:
• Custom vinyl cooler top
• Choice of UMHS or EDHS logo
Estimated Value: $60
✨ Bid now and upgrade your cooler with a custom touch!
Starting bid
Add some school pride to your cooler with a custom vinyl cooler top featuring your choice of UMHS or EDHS logo, provided by Monkey Skinz Marine Flooring.
Durable, stylish, and perfect for game days, camping trips, or tailgates, this custom cooler top is a great way to personalize your gear.
Package Includes:
• Custom vinyl cooler top
• Choice of UMHS or EDHS logo
Estimated Value: $60
✨ Bid now and upgrade your cooler with a custom touch!
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with an oil change and safety check from Neil's Automotive Repair.
A fresh oil change helps protect your engine while the safety check ensures your vehicle is ready for the road.
Package Includes:
• Oil change
• Vehicle safety check
Estimated Value: $100
🔧 Bid now and give your car the care it deserves!
Starting bid
Enjoy a special private cellar tasting for up to 12 guests at Nello Olivo Winery.
Gather friends for an unforgettable experience featuring locally crafted wines and a delicious cheese platter, all in the warm and inviting atmosphere of this beloved Placerville winery.
Package Includes:
• Private cellar wine tasting for up to 12 guests
• Cheese platter
Estimated Value: $600
🍇 Bid now and enjoy a memorable wine tasting experience with friends!
Starting bid
Enjoy a taste of Apple Hill with this delicious gift basket from Boa Vista Orchards.
Packed with sweet and savory favorites, this basket is perfect for food lovers and anyone who enjoys locally made treats.
Package Includes:
• Strawberry Preserves
• What’cha Dill Pickles
• Apple Cinnamon Barbecue Sauce
• Apple Butter
• Mango Jalapeño Hot Sauce
Estimated Value: $60
🍏 Bid now and bring home a flavorful taste of the foothills!
Starting bid
Stay warm and stylish with this cozy gift set from Pleasant Valley Ace Hardware.
Perfect for chilly days, this bundle combines comfort and style with soft layers and a beautiful accessory to complete the look.
Package Includes:
• Sherpa fleece throw
• MukLuks socks
• Beanie
• Navajo-style earrings
Estimated Value: $80 value
✨ Bid now and treat yourself to cozy comfort with a touch of style!
Starting bid
Support your wellness routine with this thoughtfully curated doTERRA gift basket, generously provided by Essential Oil Marketplace and Julie Meredith.
Featuring popular essential oils, wellness products, and tools for everyday self-care, this set is perfect for anyone looking to relax, recharge, and feel their best.
Package Includes:
• On Guard + SuperMint Toothpaste
• On Guard Throat Drops & Mouthwash
• Deep Blue Rub
• Resistance Band
• Lemon, Lavender & Peppermint (15 ml essential oils)
• Essential Oil Guide & fan
Estimated Value: $150
✨ Bid now and bring home a bundle of wellness essentials!
Starting bid
Be prepared for anything with this practical kit from Pleasant Valley Ace Hardware.
Perfect for home projects or on-the-go needs, this set includes versatile tools and gear you’ll reach for again and again.
Package Includes:
• Nebo Light N Go Kit
• 6-in-1 screwdriver
• Pleasant Valley Ace Hardware t-shirt
Estimated Value: $100
🛠️ Bid now and bring home a set that’s as useful as it is versatile!
Starting bid
Brighten your day (or someone else’s!) with a $50 gift certificate to Farmhouse Mercantile at Apple Hill.
Choose a beautiful, locally inspired floral bouquet — perfect for celebrations, gifts, or simply adding a touch of beauty to your home.
Package Includes:
• $50 gift certificate toward a floral bouquet
Estimated Value: $50
🌼 Bid now and enjoy fresh blooms from Apple Hill!
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