Sober Grad Night Online Auction

Escape to beautiful Lake Tahoe with a two-night stay for two at your choice of Harrah's Lake Tahoe or Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe.





Enjoy the excitement of the casino, great dining, and all that Tahoe has to offer — from stunning lake views to shopping, nightlife, and outdoor adventure.





Package Includes:

• Two-night stay for two

• Choice of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe or Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe

• Approximate value: $700





✨ Bid now and plan your Tahoe escape!