Celebrate Milife

Offered by

Celebrate Milife

About this shop

Sober Social 04.30.26

Trip item
Trip
$5

*Mushroom Allergies Beware

Flavors Available:

- Raspberry Blossom (fruity)

- Elderberry Mint (refreshing)

- Peach Ginger (zingy)

- Cucumber Melon (crisp)

0
Nai Tai item
Nai Tai
$7

*Nut Allergies Beware

Pineapple, orange, grapefruit, lime, grenadine, almond extract.

0
New Fashioned item
New Fashioned
$6

Black tea, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, garnished with orange peel

0
Key Lime Pie item
Key Lime Pie
$6

Ginger beer, cream soda, lime juice, garnished with a lime wedge.

0
Midnight Marble item
Midnight Marble
$5

*Contains Dairy
Coffee, vanilla syrup, heavy cream

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Water or Cola
$3

Can add a splash of grenadine, juice, or garnish upon request.

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Add a donation for Celebrate Milife

$

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