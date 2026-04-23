Sober Social 04.30.26

About this shop
*Mushroom Allergies Beware
Flavors Available:
- Raspberry Blossom (fruity)
- Elderberry Mint (refreshing)
- Peach Ginger (zingy)
- Cucumber Melon (crisp)
*Nut Allergies Beware
Pineapple, orange, grapefruit, lime, grenadine, almond extract.
Black tea, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, garnished with orange peel
Ginger beer, cream soda, lime juice, garnished with a lime wedge.
*Contains Dairy
Coffee, vanilla syrup, heavy cream
Can add a splash of grenadine, juice, or garnish upon request.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!