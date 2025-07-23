Utah State Society Daughters of the American Revolution

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Utah State Society Daughters of the American Revolution

About this event

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SOC Christmas Sweater Extravaganza Luncheon

The Gathering Place at Gardner Village

1100 W 7800 S, West Jordan, UT

Christmas Luncheon
$45

Holiday Buffet Menu


Mixed Green Salad with Ranch Dressing,

Fresh Baked Rolls and Butter,

Chef's Seasonal Vegetables,

Roasted Garlic Potatoes,

Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast or

Medallions of Slow-Roasted Pork topped with Dijon Mustard Sauce,

Lemon Mousse Cake or Death by Chocolate and

Apple Raspberry Juice Ice Water

Donation to The Point
$5

In support of the State Regent's Project, we will be collecting donations for The Point. Monetary contributions may be made easily with your luncheon registration, or you may bring new men’s pants in any size to donate. Together, we can help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

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