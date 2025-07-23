SOC Christmas Sweater Extravaganza Luncheon

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About this event
Holiday Buffet Menu
Mixed Green Salad with Ranch Dressing,
Fresh Baked Rolls and Butter,
Chef's Seasonal Vegetables,
Roasted Garlic Potatoes,
Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast or
Medallions of Slow-Roasted Pork topped with Dijon Mustard Sauce,
Lemon Mousse Cake or Death by Chocolate and
Apple Raspberry Juice Ice Water
In support of the State Regent's Project, we will be collecting donations for The Point. Monetary contributions may be made easily with your luncheon registration, or you may bring new men’s pants in any size to donate. Together, we can help make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!