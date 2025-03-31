SOCA25 Online Auction

Artwork - BC Nowlin's "When They Do" #39/50 Glicee print
$1,500
Starting bid
"When They Do" is a southwestern style (33wX38h) glicee print from artist BC Nowlin's exhibit at Manitou Galleries in Santa Fe. Mr. Nowlin donated a giclee print to our auction. You may find out about Manitou Galleries at manitougalleries.com. It is autographed on the back and is #39/50.
B.C. Nowlin defines his art as "a border town journey"; and it certainly mirrors his cross cultural background. A native of Alameda, New Mexico, his family's land formed the southern boundary of the Sandia Pueblo Reservation. Nowlin came of age steeped in experiences of vibrant Hispanic culture and Native Puebloan mysticism. His stints in seminary school and the United States Marine Corps define the paradox of his early life choices.
"BC Nowlin is not a Native American. He was born and raised on the edge of a pueblo reservation. He has been blessed since childhood with close relationships among Native peoples, and these have inspired much of his art work."
At 12, Nowlin bicycled to purchase his first oil paints and canvas. At 17, he was expelled from high school art class by an instructor enraged at B.C.'s insistence on painting his images, his way. Nowlin's die was cast and his development without any formal art education is a signature aspect of his imagery and personality.
Nowlin's diverse and prolific early images may have been the result of childhood pressure to please religious, relentlessly critical parents or simply escape from his blue collar twenties as a construction worker and truck driver. Whatever his motives, Nowlin became something of a road warrior as an artist, crafting a lifestyle of constant travel, painting, exhibition and chaotic experimentation with his arts' direction. "Nowlin changes images faster than most of us change clothes. He avoids cliches as assiduously as he would stepping barefoot into cactus." Washington Post
Meili Vodka (750ML) signed by Jason Momoa
$40
Starting bid
740ML bottle autographed by owner Jason Momoa.
Limited Release, Montana Aquifer/Spring Batch 01, Distilled from Grains.
Meili was created to be the purest, most versatile spirit you'll ever taste.You can call it vodka, but we'd prefer you didn't. Instead, MEILI sets the bar for what modern spirits should be.MEILI is effortless, versatile and accessible but it's not something you can categorize or put in a box. Do what you want. Mix it up or sip it neat; good spirit is good spirit. It's not how you say it-but how you drink it. Get on board, or don't. You may not know us - but you will.
Meili Owners Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorsen
Made in Montana
Tito's Gift Basket
$100
Starting bid
This Tito's branded gift basket includes two 1 Liter bottles of Tito's Handmade Vodka (1 signed by Tito!) hat, two koozies, 2 sunglasses, Tito's bar sign, 2 Titos branded copper cups, a Tito's pin, 2 t-shirts, and two 50 ML Tito bottles.
Maudie's Tex Mex Gift Card $50
$25
Starting bid
This $50 Maudie's Tex-Mex gift card allows you to feast upon great Tex-Mex !
For the past 30 years, Maudie's Tex-Mex has been dedicated to serving authentic Tex-Mex cuisine. With six convenient locations in the area, our mission is to bring the finest Tex-Mex flavors to your neighborhood. Our dishes are meticulously prepared by hand, and we use only the freshest ingredients, including natural proteins and locally sourced, pasture-raised eggs. We prioritize both health-conscious dining and preserving the rich traditions of Tex-Mex cuisine. Experience the essence of modern-day Austin with our quintessential Tex-Mex offerings at Maudie's Tex-Mex.
Franklin BBQ Gift Card $100
$50
Starting bid
Franklin Barbecue, located in Austin, Texas, is a celebrated establishment renowned for its exceptional barbecue. Founded in 2009 by Aaron and Stacy Franklin, it began as a humble trailer operation and quickly gained acclaim for its mouth-watering brisket and other smoked meats. The restaurant's dedication to quality has earned it numerous accolades, including being named the best barbecue joint in Texas by Southern Living for four consecutive years. A $100 gift card offers a delightful opportunity to experience their famous offerings.
Tommyrotter Cask Strength Bourbon Barrel Gin Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
750mL bottle of Tommy Rotter Cask Strength Bourbon Barrel Gin accompanied by a copy of "The Real Gin Book - A Collection of Classic and Modern Gin Recipes for Every Occasion" by Peter William Parker (2nd Edition)
CASK STRENGTH BOURBON-BARREL GIN
The perfect intersection of the gin and whiskey world. It’s the right choice for the adventurous drinker who is ready to take on a high-proof, category bending libation.
Distilled in the same process as our award-winning American Gin, we use the identical 12 botanicals to flavor our signature herbaceous, citrusy gin. In true bourbon fashion, the unaged spirit was placed in virgin White American Oak char #3 barrels at 62.5% ABV to rest post-distillation.
Through evaporative loss over the maturation period, the alcohol level dipped to 122 proof. After barrel harvest, the spirit was passed through a light particle filter to remove the residual charcoal fragments from the inside of the charred barrels.
No chill-filtration was utilized, as to not disturb the delicate essential oils that maintain the spirit’s gin profile.
PRODUCT SPECS
Aroma—Sweet honey, pine and bourbon.
Taste—Barrel notes of oak and vanilla give way to citrus and warm winter spices, like ginger and nutmeg.
Proof—122 proof
Mash Bill—100% corn
Aged - over 1 year in #3 char American White Oak barrel.
Accolades —
2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge - 96 Points, Chairmen’s Trophy, & Top 100 Spirit
2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge - 95 Points & Chairmen’s Trophy
2016 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition - Double Gold & Best in Show
This spirit is for a real cocktail enthusiast. It excels in a Negroni, or as a substitute in Bourbon, Rye Whiskey or Dark Rum cocktails. Your imagination is the only limit. Try it in a:
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Sazerac
Bouldevardier
Truth Serum - our riff on a Dark n’ Stormy
Straight up Neat or with a few ice cubes
Donated by Andrew Salem
Whataburger Gift Box
$45
Starting bid
WHATABOX contents: FREE FOR A YEAR - one free Whataburger per week (52 cards), Burger LED sign, Whataburger 24/7 hat, Branded Titleist V Golf balls, Fry Box Socks, Sunglasses, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, 40oz Tumbler, Iced coffee holder, Oranged striped can holder
Artwork Birds
$40
Starting bid
Two birds face one another on a warm, textured grid of earthy squares, their feathers shimmering in deep blues and greens. The composition highlights their connection and balance, set against a softly abstract background that adds depth and intrigue. This artwork radiates harmony and quiet beauty, making it a striking addition to any space.
20 x 16 canvas board signed LSM
Artwork Impasto
$65
Starting bid
Add a vibrant piece to your collection with this striking impasto painting, featuring dynamic swirls of color and rich texture that evoke energy and movement. The interplay of bold reds, blues, and yellows creates a captivating abstract landscape, making it a unique and expressive addition to any space.
5 x 7 on board, 17 x 14 framed, unsigned.
6 O'Clock Sloe Gin Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
750mL bottle of 6 O'Clock Sloe Gin - When The Time Is Ripe accompanied by a copy of "The Real Gin Book - A Collection of Classic and Modern Gin Recipes for Every Occasion" by Peter William Parker (2nd Edition)
Our Sloe gin is made in small batches using hand-picked, wild, hedgerow sloes. The intense fruit flavor of this traditional classic is achieved by using a high sloe to gin ratio, plenty of sugar, then patiently and slowly maturing for at least 6 months.
Generous quantities of hand-picked hedgerow sloes, combined with just the right amount of sugar, are added to our strikingly smooth London Dry Gin. Then it’s all left to soak slowly for at least six months – that’s more than twice as long as most other distillers.
The high ‘sloe to gin’ ratio combined with this lengthy maturation process achieves a smooth, intensely rich and fruity flavor that retains some of that just-picked tartness.
Rich, sweet fruit aromas of plum with flavous of Kirsch cherry and a hint of subtle spice.
Warm and refreshing, 6 O’clock Gin Sloe is less intensely sweet than many other sloe gins, with a perfect balance between sweet fruit and the bitterness of sloes.
How to Drink:
Enjoy with a bite of creamy blue cheese,
or just top up the hip flask and hit the countryside for a walk.
2018 Taste of the West – Silver
2016 Taste of the West – Gold
2016 International Wine & Spirits Competition- Silver
2016 Gin Masters – Silver
2018 Taste of the West – Silver
Donated by Andrew Salem
Artwork Flowers
$40
Starting bid
This vibrant mixed-media painting features three abstract floral designs in bold red, yellow, and orange hues, set against a richly textured blue background. The dynamic interplay of color and texture creates a sense of movement and joy, making it a striking piece for any space.
20 x 10 Canvas, signed on back
Private Wine Class for 20
$75
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Great Room Escape - Austin, TX Voucher $50
$25
Starting bid
$50 voucher for a Great Room Escape Experience. 2632 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX location only. Redeem by 12-18-2025
IMPACT - $100
$100
Starting bid
IMPACT - $500 for Feed My People
$500
Starting bid
No item to take home—just impact.
Your donation goes directly to help those facing hunger and poverty.
A $500 gift provides 200 breakfasts for our Feed My People program.
100% tax-deductible. 100% life-changing.
IMPACT - $2000 for Rent/Utilities, and Support Services
$2,000
Starting bid
No item to take home—just impact.
Your donation goes directly to help families experiencing homelessness.
A $2000 gift provides a month of rent, utilities and support services for one family.
100% tax-deductible. 100% life-changing.
