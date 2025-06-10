07' SoCal boy's Silent Auction

$25 gift card
Contigo 14oz coffee mug
Bag of whole bean french roast
Bag of whole bean breakfast blend
Bag of ground Pike Place
Bag of chocolate wafer cookies
Bag od Tate's Bake Shop chocolate cookies
2 cold reusable Starbucks cups w/lids and straws
2 hot reusable Starbucks cups w/lids
$25 gift card
Contigo 14oz coffee mug
Bag of whole bean french roast
Bag of whole bean breakfast blend
Bag of ground Pike Place
Bag of chocolate wafer cookies
Bag od Tate's Bake Shop chocolate cookies
2 cold reusable Starbucks cups w/lids and straws
2 hot reusable Starbucks cups w/lids