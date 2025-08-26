SoCal VPA Glamping - Nawakwa -Sep 19 to 21 2025

Grants entry to GLAMPING at NAVA Camp Nawakwa cabins for Saturday and Sunday with access to standard amenities and camp activities such as

🚤 Glamping, Nature Walk, Yoga, Fishing, hiking and Biking

🍗 Exquisite Gowdru-style cooking & feasting to tantalize your taste buds

🔥 Campfires, S'mores laughter, and endless memories

🥂 Movie night, dinner and dance, fun games and unforgettable entertainment under the stars