SoCal VPA Glamping - Nawakwa -Sep 19 to 21 2025

4650 Jenks Lake Road East

Angelus Oaks, CA 92305

Member - Adults (12 +)
$140

Grants entry to GLAMPING at NAVA Campnawakwa cabins with access to standard amenities and camp activities such as

🚤 Glamping, Nature Walk, Yoga, Fishing, hiking and Biking

🍗 Exquisite Gowdru-style cooking & feasting to tantalize your taste buds 

🔥 Campfires, S'mores laughter, and endless memories

🥂 Movie night, dinner and dance, fun games and unforgettable entertainment under the stars

Member - Kids (4 to 12)
$100

Non - Member - Adults (12 +)
$165

Non-Members- Kids (4 to 12)
$125

Member - Saturday Sep 19th, Day Camping
$70

Non - Member - Saturday Sep 19th, Day Camping
$95

Visiting Parents
$100

Member (Adults 12+) - Saturday and Sunday Camping
$100

Non - Member (Adults 12+) - Saturday and Sunday Camping
$125

Member (Kids 4-12) - Saturday and Sunday Camping
$70

Non - Member (Kids 4-12) - Saturday and Sunday Camping
$95

Member ( Kids 4-12) - Saturday Sep 19th, Day Camping
$40
Non Member ( Kids 4-12) - Saturday Sep 19th, Day Camping
$65
Add a donation for Vokkaligara Parishat Of America

$

