The Socastee Heritage Foundation

Hosted by

The Socastee Heritage Foundation

About this event

Socastee Heritage Foundation Festival 2026 - Sponsors

4210 SC-544

Myrtle Beach, SC 29588, USA

Sponsor $100
$100

Corrugated Sign thanking you for being a sponsor of the SHF with your company name. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts.

Sponsor $250
$250

3x5' full color banner on the Sarvis House Fence with your business information. This will be displayed for 3 months. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts

Sponsor $500
$500

3x5' full color banner on the Sarvis House Fence with your business information. This will be displayed for 3 months. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts. You'll also get your logo on our t-shirt, your logo on 10 SHF banners and featured on 100,000 flyers.

Sponsor $2,000
$2,000

3x5' full color banner on the Sarvis House Fence with your business information. This will be displayed for 3 months. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts. You'll also get your logo on our t-shirt, your logo on 10 SHF banners and featured on 100,000 flyers. You'll also get a full page in our booklet, and your business will be mentioned on all our media and radio coverage.

Sponsor Fee 10x10 Space
$100
Sponsor Fee 10x10 Consumable/Ready to Eat Food
$200
Sponsor 10x20 Food Truck/Consumable Ready to Eat Food
$300
Sponsor Large Custom Space 10x30
$350

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!