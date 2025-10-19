Socastee Heritage Foundation Festival 2026 - Sponsors

Hosted by
About this event
Corrugated Sign thanking you for being a sponsor of the SHF with your company name. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts.
3x5' full color banner on the Sarvis House Fence with your business information. This will be displayed for 3 months. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts
3x5' full color banner on the Sarvis House Fence with your business information. This will be displayed for 3 months. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts. You'll also get your logo on our t-shirt, your logo on 10 SHF banners and featured on 100,000 flyers.
3x5' full color banner on the Sarvis House Fence with your business information. This will be displayed for 3 months. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts. You'll also get your logo on our t-shirt, your logo on 10 SHF banners and featured on 100,000 flyers. You'll also get a full page in our booklet, and your business will be mentioned on all our media and radio coverage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!