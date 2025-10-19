Socastee Heritage Foundation Festival 2026 - Sponsors

3x5' full color banner on the Sarvis House Fence with your business information. This will be displayed for 3 months. You will also be featured on our website and highlighted on our social media accounts. You'll also get your logo on our t-shirt, your logo on 10 SHF banners and featured on 100,000 flyers. You'll also get a full page in our booklet, and your business will be mentioned on all our media and radio coverage.