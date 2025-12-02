Ovey Comeaux High School Athletic Boosters

Offered by

Soccer Concessions

Nachos item
Nachos
$4

Cheese nachos with option of chili and jalapenos.

Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$3

Hot Dog with option of chili, cheese and jalapenos.

Frito Pie item
Frito Pie
$3

Fritos, chili, cheese and jalapenos served straight out of a single-serving bag.

Dill Pickle item
Dill Pickle
$2

One jumbo dill pickle

Chips item
Chips
$1

Bag of chips, assorted varieties.

Candy item
Candy
$2

Choice of assorted Candy

Cotton Candy item
Cotton Candy
$3

Choice of blue or pink

Soft drinks item
Soft drinks
$3

Choice of Coke products

Powerade item
Powerade
$3

Choice of Powerade flavor

Dasani Water item
Dasani Water
$3

20 oz. bottle

Hot Chocolate item
Hot Chocolate
$3

Hot chocolate - warm, tasty and just what you need for a cold game!

