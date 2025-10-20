Hosted by

Delaware FC

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction - Inaugural Golf Outing

Pick-up location

740 Evanson Rd, Hockessin, DE 19707, USA

One Week of DEFC Soccer Camp - Summer 2026 item
One Week of DEFC Soccer Camp - Summer 2026 item
One Week of DEFC Soccer Camp - Summer 2026 item
One Week of DEFC Soccer Camp - Summer 2026
$100

Starting bid

Get a head start on your planning, and grab the most in demand soccer camp in the state. Valid at any region camp, and except the swim weeks in North Region camps. Donated by Delaware FC. Valued at $300.

New Belgium Brewing Gift Set: Titleist, Carhart, IPA item
New Belgium Brewing Gift Set: Titleist, Carhart, IPA item
New Belgium Brewing Gift Set: Titleist, Carhart, IPA item
New Belgium Brewing Gift Set: Titleist, Carhart, IPA
$150

Starting bid

Get ready to party on and off the course! This New Belgium Brewing branded gift set includes a custom Titleist Players 4 golf bag, 4 cases of Voodoo Ranger IPA, and a Carhart sweatshirt. Donated by New Belgium Brewing.

Valued at $500.

3 Nights at the Canalside Inn, Rehoboth Beach item
3 Nights at the Canalside Inn, Rehoboth Beach item
3 Nights at the Canalside Inn, Rehoboth Beach item
3 Nights at the Canalside Inn, Rehoboth Beach
$200

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 3 Nights at the Canalside Inn, valued at $1000! Donated by the Canalside Inn, 34 6th St, Rehoboth Beach, DE. Dog-friendly!


Valid until: May 21, 2026

Not redeemable for cash, Non-transferable, Resale is prohibited, No replacement for lost, stolen, destroyed, or used without permission, Not valid for payment of taxes or fees.


https://thecanalsideinn.com/


School of Rock Hockessin Gift Basket item
School of Rock Hockessin Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Gift Bag includes School of Rock swag and a 1-Month Membership! Donated by the School of Rock Hockessin. Value ranges from $199 (6-7 year olds) to $399 (teens). Adults and 8-12 year olds are in between that.

Philadelphia Union Fan Gift Set A item
Philadelphia Union Fan Gift Set A item
Philadelphia Union Fan Gift Set A item
Philadelphia Union Fan Gift Set A
$50

Starting bid

Gift Set Includes:

2 tickets to a Philadelphia Union game of your choice out of three dates in the 2026 season, Section 125, Row S, within Seats 17-18 (on the Sideline, just off Midfield).

1 pennant
2 sunglasses
2 speakers
2 magnets
1 fanny pack


Valued at $200.


DOOP!

Philadelphia Union Fan Gift Set B item
Philadelphia Union Fan Gift Set B item
Philadelphia Union Fan Gift Set B item
Philadelphia Union Fan Gift Set B
$50

Starting bid

Gift Set Includes:

2 tickets to a Philadelphia Union game of your choice out of three dates in the 2026 season, Section 125, Row S, within Seats 17-20 (on the Sideline, just off Midfield).

1 2025 team picture
1 AWAY Jersey 2024
1 baseball hat
1 foam finger
1 fridge magnet


Valued at $200.


DOOP!

3 Hour Company Leadership Retreat with Bryan Deptula item
3 Hour Company Leadership Retreat with Bryan Deptula item
3 Hour Company Leadership Retreat with Bryan Deptula
$350

Starting bid

https://bryandeptula.com/

1 Primary IV Drip from Thrive IV Wellness Solutions item
1 Primary IV Drip from Thrive IV Wellness Solutions item
1 Primary IV Drip from Thrive IV Wellness Solutions
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $119, this package covers the cost towards 1 Primary IV Drip, but you can add additional services to create your personal wellness cocktail. Thrive IV Wellness Solutions is dedicated to empowering you on your journey to optimal health with tailored IV therapy, nutrient injections, and exclusive membership plans. Located in Wilmington, Delaware, and donated by Shannon, BSN, RN, Co-Owner/Manager.

https://thriveivwellnesssolutions.com/

Team Professional Photo Session item
Team Professional Photo Session item
Team Professional Photo Session
$75

Starting bid

Team Package:

Capture the energy, excitement, and emotion of your team’s game day with a free professional photo session by Onside Shots, Delaware’s premier sports and action photographer.

Package Includes:

Full coverage of one game or match (youth, school, or club team)

Action shots of players in-game

Candid sideline moments

Professional editing and high-resolution digital gallery for download

Perfect for coaches, parents, and athletes who want to relive the highlights of their season with stunning, high-quality imagery.

Valued at $300, donated by Onside Shots

Single Player Professional Photos - Package 1
$15

Starting bid

Single Player Package (1st of 2 available)

Package Includes:

Full coverage of one game or match (youth, school, or club team) of a single player

Action shots of player in-game

Candid sideline moments

Professional editing and high-resolution digital gallery for download

Value: $65.00 for single player per package

Single Player Professional Photos - Package 2
$15

Starting bid

Single Player Package (2nd of 2 available)

Package Includes:

Full coverage of one game or match (youth, school, or club team) of a single player

Action shots of player in-game

Candid sideline moments

Professional editing and high-resolution digital gallery for download

Value: $65.00 for single player per package

Birdie's Links & Drinks - Mini-Golf & $50 Credit item
Birdie's Links & Drinks - Mini-Golf & $50 Credit item
Birdie's Links & Drinks - Mini-Golf & $50 Credit item
Birdie's Links & Drinks - Mini-Golf & $50 Credit
$20

Starting bid

Gift set includes a $50 gift cards and four rounds of mini-golf. Valued at $98.


Swing through and have a brew while you play a few!

Birdies Links & Drinks in Middletown, DE features:

  • Virtual Sports Bays (golf, soccer, football, baseball, and 22 other sports)
  • Indoor Mini Golf
  • Golf Lessons
  • Leagues

https://www.birdieslinks.com/

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!