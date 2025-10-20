Silent Auction - Inaugural Golf Outing

Hosted by
Starting bid
Get a head start on your planning, and grab the most in demand soccer camp in the state. Valid at any region camp, and except the swim weeks in North Region camps. Donated by Delaware FC. Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Get ready to party on and off the course! This New Belgium Brewing branded gift set includes a custom Titleist Players 4 golf bag, 4 cases of Voodoo Ranger IPA, and a Carhart sweatshirt. Donated by New Belgium Brewing.
Valued at $500.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 3 Nights at the Canalside Inn, valued at $1000! Donated by the Canalside Inn, 34 6th St, Rehoboth Beach, DE. Dog-friendly!
Valid until: May 21, 2026
Not redeemable for cash, Non-transferable, Resale is prohibited, No replacement for lost, stolen, destroyed, or used without permission, Not valid for payment of taxes or fees.
Starting bid
Gift Bag includes School of Rock swag and a 1-Month Membership! Donated by the School of Rock Hockessin. Value ranges from $199 (6-7 year olds) to $399 (teens). Adults and 8-12 year olds are in between that.
Starting bid
Gift Set Includes:
2 tickets to a Philadelphia Union game of your choice out of three dates in the 2026 season, Section 125, Row S, within Seats 17-18 (on the Sideline, just off Midfield).
1 pennant
2 sunglasses
2 speakers
2 magnets
1 fanny pack
Valued at $200.
DOOP!
Starting bid
Gift Set Includes:
2 tickets to a Philadelphia Union game of your choice out of three dates in the 2026 season, Section 125, Row S, within Seats 17-20 (on the Sideline, just off Midfield).
1 2025 team picture
1 AWAY Jersey 2024
1 baseball hat
1 foam finger
1 fridge magnet
Valued at $200.
DOOP!
Starting bid
Valued at $119, this package covers the cost towards 1 Primary IV Drip, but you can add additional services to create your personal wellness cocktail. Thrive IV Wellness Solutions is dedicated to empowering you on your journey to optimal health with tailored IV therapy, nutrient injections, and exclusive membership plans. Located in Wilmington, Delaware, and donated by Shannon, BSN, RN, Co-Owner/Manager.
Starting bid
Team Package:
Capture the energy, excitement, and emotion of your team’s game day with a free professional photo session by Onside Shots, Delaware’s premier sports and action photographer.
Package Includes:
Full coverage of one game or match (youth, school, or club team)
Action shots of players in-game
Candid sideline moments
Professional editing and high-resolution digital gallery for download
Perfect for coaches, parents, and athletes who want to relive the highlights of their season with stunning, high-quality imagery.
Valued at $300, donated by Onside Shots
Starting bid
Single Player Package (1st of 2 available)
Package Includes:
Full coverage of one game or match (youth, school, or club team) of a single player
Action shots of player in-game
Candid sideline moments
Professional editing and high-resolution digital gallery for download
Value: $65.00 for single player per package
Starting bid
Single Player Package (2nd of 2 available)
Package Includes:
Full coverage of one game or match (youth, school, or club team) of a single player
Action shots of player in-game
Candid sideline moments
Professional editing and high-resolution digital gallery for download
Value: $65.00 for single player per package
Starting bid
Gift set includes a $50 gift cards and four rounds of mini-golf. Valued at $98.
Swing through and have a brew while you play a few!
Birdies Links & Drinks in Middletown, DE features:
