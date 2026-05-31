Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

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Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

About this event

Soccer Saturdays

126 Linden Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

$35 Bundle
$35

⚽ SOCCER SATURDAY’S IN JUNE


⏰ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM


🔥 ALL ACCESS BUNDLE – $35 Includes Soccer Watch Party, 1 hour FC26 Gaming, 1 hr VR Soccer Experience, Snacks & Drinks



1 HR VR gaming
$5

VR Soccer experience. Please choose the number of hours in quantity.

1 Hour FC26 Gaming
$5

FC26 Gaming only. Choose number of hours in quantity.

Watch Party Only
$10

Gives access from 10-4

Snack pack
$3

Includes one snack and one drink. Choose total number of snack packs in quantity.

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