Soccer Saturdays

About this event
⚽ SOCCER SATURDAY’S IN JUNE
⏰ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
🔥 ALL ACCESS BUNDLE – $35 Includes Soccer Watch Party, 1 hour FC26 Gaming, 1 hr VR Soccer Experience, Snacks & Drinks
VR Soccer experience. Please choose the number of hours in quantity.
FC26 Gaming only. Choose number of hours in quantity.
Gives access from 10-4
Includes one snack and one drink. Choose total number of snack packs in quantity.
$
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