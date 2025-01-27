Social Butterflies Foundation Committee Member Volunteers

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Join our Fundraising Committee to help plan events, build partnerships, and raise vital funds for lupus and fibromyalgia programs. Together, we can make a lasting impact!
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Join our Summit & Health Fair Committee and help unite the medical community, local resources, and lupus and fibromyalgia thrivers. Volunteers play a key role in planning our annual summit and webinars that bring knowledge, hope, and community to thrivers and their families.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Join our Scholarship Committee and help empower young lupus & fibromyalgia thrivers—and the children of thrivers—to chase their dreams.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Our Wig & Wellness Program provides wigs, self-care, and wellness resources to lupus and fibromyalgia thrivers. Your time and compassion can help others feel beautiful, supported, and seen.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Through our CARE Outreach Program, we provide backpacks for students, adopt families for the holidays, and bring comfort to thrivers during times of loss, illness, or recovery.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Join our Support Group Committee and help plan monthly topics and activities, assist with meetings, and create a welcoming space for lupus and fibromyalgia thrivers. Together, we provide a safe and compassionate environment where no one has to face their journey alone.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Our Emergency Financial Assistance Program supports lupus and fibromyalgia thrivers with medical, prescription, and utility expenses — and we need compassionate volunteers to make it possible.
As a volunteer, you’ll help raise funds, review applications, research community resources, implement program policies, and most importantly, show compassion to those facing hardship.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing