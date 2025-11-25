Social Butterflies Foundation's Internship

The Social Butterflies Foundation is seeking dedicated interns to help support our mission of empowering individuals affected by lupus and fibromyalgia. Interns will gain hands-on experience in nonprofit work, assisting with outreach, events, communications, and program support.

We’re looking for compassionate, motivated individuals who want to make a real impact in the community. Join us in bringing hope, resources, and support to those who need it most.

For more information contact [email protected] and make sure to send your resume as well.