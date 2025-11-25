Social Butterflies Foundation's Internship

Offered by
The Social Butterflies Foundation is seeking dedicated interns to help support our mission of empowering individuals affected by lupus and fibromyalgia. Interns will gain hands-on experience in nonprofit work, assisting with outreach, events, communications, and program support.
We’re looking for compassionate, motivated individuals who want to make a real impact in the community. Join us in bringing hope, resources, and support to those who need it most.
For more information contact [email protected] and make sure to send your resume as well.
