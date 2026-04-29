Social Change Theater Festival 2026

[Add the amount you want to pay at the bottom of this page as a donation.] The festival will also be broadcast online through HowlRound. If you are unable to get to Athenaeum and would like to attend through digital access, please use this option. This ticket level is for those who want to join us and are able to support at a limited level. Donations, in the form of ticket reservations, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing. Zoom link available day of event.

[Add the amount you want to pay at the bottom of this page as a donation.] The festival will also be broadcast online through HowlRound. If you are unable to get to Athenaeum and would like to attend through digital access, please use this option. This ticket level is for those who want to join us and are able to support at a limited level. Donations, in the form of ticket reservations, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing. Zoom link available day of event.

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