Social Change Theater Festival 2026

Add the amount you want to pay at the bottom of this page as a donation. We appreciate your continued support!
Add the amount you want to pay at the bottom of this page as a donation. We appreciate your continued support!
3 Day Pass
$150
This festival is being funded through sponsorships and donations, in the form of ticket reservations. We calculated that the cost of a three day festival pass, with access to all events, would come to this amount.
Donations, in form of ticket this purchase, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing.
If you are in a financial position to support us at this level, we greatly appreciate it. ALL EVENTS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.
This festival is being funded through sponsorships and donations, in the form of ticket reservations. We calculated that the cost of a three day festival pass, with access to all events, would come to this amount.
Donations, in form of ticket this purchase, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing.
If you are in a financial position to support us at this level, we greatly appreciate it. ALL EVENTS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.
2 Day Pass
$75
This festival is being funded through sponsorships and donations, in the form of ticket reservations. This ticket level is for folks who want to support, but are unable to commit to the full three days.
Donations, in the form of this ticket purchase, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing.
If you are in a financial position to support us at this level, we will greatly appreciate it. ALL EVENTS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.
This festival is being funded through sponsorships and donations, in the form of ticket reservations. This ticket level is for folks who want to support, but are unable to commit to the full three days.
Donations, in the form of this ticket purchase, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing.
If you are in a financial position to support us at this level, we will greatly appreciate it. ALL EVENTS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.
1 Day Pass
$50
This festival is being funded through sponsorships and donations, in the form of ticket reservations. This ticket level is for folks who want to support, but are unable to commit to the full three days.
Donations, in the form of this ticket purchase, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing.
If you are in a financial position to support us at this level, we will greatly appreciate it. ALL EVENTS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.
This festival is being funded through sponsorships and donations, in the form of ticket reservations. This ticket level is for folks who want to support, but are unable to commit to the full three days.
Donations, in the form of this ticket purchase, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing.
If you are in a financial position to support us at this level, we will greatly appreciate it. ALL EVENTS ARE FIRST COME FIRST SERVE.
DIGITAL ATTENDANCE (Suggested Donation $25)
Free
[Add the amount you want to pay at the bottom of this page as a donation.] The festival will also be broadcast online through HowlRound. If you are unable to get to Athenaeum and would like to attend through digital access, please use this option. This ticket level is for those who want to join us and are able to support at a limited level.
Donations, in the form of ticket reservations, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing. Zoom link available day of event.
[Add the amount you want to pay at the bottom of this page as a donation.] The festival will also be broadcast online through HowlRound. If you are unable to get to Athenaeum and would like to attend through digital access, please use this option. This ticket level is for those who want to join us and are able to support at a limited level.
Donations, in the form of ticket reservations, go towards stipends for collaborators, organizational overhead, and festival staffing. Zoom link available day of event.
Add a donation for Still Point Theatre Collective
$
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