Social Chase Gala Silent Auction (winners announced at Gala)

Starting bid
Bella Toscana For Two
Tuscany, Italy
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Accommodations
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
Private wine class for up to 20 people in one of the Total Wine's locations classrooms. Bring your friends together for an exclusive event: a sit down class or a sip and mingle style wine tasting event!
Donated by Total Wines
Starting bid
Saturday, December 27 at 2 PM.Section 116 Row F, Seats 1-4. Leaders in breaking barriers and making history, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters™ today announced that Hartford will be a key stop on the team’s 100 Year Tour—the most legendary tour in Globetrotters history—playing at PeoplesBank Arena on December 27. This centennial season is a once-in-a-century celebration of 100 Years of jaw-dropping “No Way!” moves, 100 Years of “Wow!” moments, and 100 Years of basketball thrills. From gravity-defying dunks to game-changing tricks, fans will feel the history, the joy, and the fun that only the Globetrotters can deliver.
Donated by Terryl Mitchell Smith
Starting bid
Hit the reset button on your health in just 21 days!
This empowering program helps you restore energy, reduce inflammation, and feel lighter from the inside out—using real food, gentle detox habits, and daily guidance from New Path Wellness Group.
It’s not about restriction—it’s about nourishment, renewal, and getting back to your best self.
Donated by Shawne Johnson - New Path Wellness
Starting bid
60 minute session with Heather Rosson President and CEO who works with dynamic, multi-passionate women who have a wide range of offers and don't want to leave any of them behind. Her focus is on crafting strategic marketing systems that allow you to showcase everything you bring to the table-building a lead pipeline that effectively turns prospects into loyal clients or customers. Value $500/Expires 4/30/2026 Email [email protected] for redemption.
Confirmation will be emailed to Donor from the Gala Committee
Donated by Helen Taylor
Starting bid
Hotel Overnight stay - Midweek 2 ($300 value)
Expiration Date: 11/20/2026
Details:
One Night, Deluxe Overnight accommodations for Two (2) at Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Towers or Fox Towers; Hotel Deluxe room; based on availability; A $100 refundable deposit is required at time of check-in; Excluding Fridays, Saturdays, holidays and/or holiday weekends; Non-Refundable / Non-Exchangeable / Non-Transferable; Must be used in its entirety for same visit / cannot be split; Cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount, coupon or special offering; Subject to availability.
Please note: The hotel value of $300 is the average hotel rate based on month, season, etc.
Donated by Foxwoods
Starting bid
One hour intuitive Reading via zoom or in person at The Healing Sanctuary in Fairfield.
Sage Osa is a Psychic Medium, Intuitive Life Coach and Energy Healer of Heart -centered Services, online or in person Intuitive Energy Healing, Workshop and Mentorship, with over 24 year so experience.
Expires 4/30/2026
Starting bid
Autographed "The Secret Garden" is one of Marion's favorite photography pieces. "My work is vibrant and expressive with a hint of nature’s social order along with a love for Humanity." - Marion Meadows
Photo is not framed
Starting bid
Artist Michelle Tragakiss
Abstract oil painting on linen stretched canvas. 14" x11" x 1.5" no frame
Michele Tragakiss is an award-winning abstract artist who works primarily in acrylic and oil.
Starting bid
Donated by Katherine Montoya
Starting bid
Add a touch of sparkle to any outfit with this elegant silver-tone necklace, featuring three radiant charms in shades of pink and crystal. The sleek chain highlights a stunning central charm with a faceted pink stone, complemented by two smaller shimmering accents for just the right amount of shine. Presented in a gift-ready box, this piece is perfect for dressing up an evening look or adding a hint of color to everyday style.
Donated by Suzanne Hoyer
Starting bid
Add a touch of artistry to your collection with this handcrafted glass pendant necklace, featuring a rich blend of amber, copper, and silver tones. The striking teardrop-shaped pendant showcases intricate metallic detailing and comes with two interchangeable necklace options—a shimmering multi-strand beaded chain and a soft black ribbon cord—for versatile wear. Elegant and eye-catching, this unique piece is perfect for special occasions or adding a distinctive accent to everyday style.
Starting bid
Touchstone Crystal Wrap-Star Bracelet, Golden Jet
The Wrap-Star Bracelets have become one of Touchstone most popular lines – probably because you can dress them up or down with ease. Plus, one bracelet is a wrist party all by itself – choose from a variety of exquisite colors! Wear it solo or add our Ice Bracelets and Stretch Bracelets to complete your wrist party.
Crystal Golden Shadow crystal; black Alcantara® band; two Crystal Golden Shadow crystal snaps; triple wrap to 6 ½" or 7 ¼".
My name is Whitney Rocchetti. I have been a Director with Touchstone Crystal for 10 years. We are owned and produced by the Power House Brand, Swarovski. All that quality and heritage goes into our Collection. No one sparkles like Swarovski! It is all Cadmium, Nickel, Lead free. We also offer a Sterling Silver line made with our Pure Brillance cut Zirconia. Just stunning! We are on trend and beautiful! Give the gift of Sparkle!
Donated by Whitney Rocchetti
Starting bid
Georgous Michael Kors Jet Setter Travel Bag set: purse, clutch and wallet.
Donated by Christine Faressa
Starting bid
A beautiful pairing that’s perfect for any food-lover or collector — the autographed hardcover Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday & Celebration by chef Carla Hall and a rich brown decorative serving bowl with a bonus of two bottles of Oliver Oils. This signed cookbook offers 145 original recipes and colorful photographs that reflect Carla Hall’s Southern heritage and modern twist on comfort cuisine. The accompanying serving bowl, with its warm brown glaze and timeless design, elevates any table and pairs beautifully with the cookbook as a gift or display piece.
Donated by Helen Taylor and Nancy McGill
Starting bid
Host a party or keep the gourmet goodies for yourself. Over $250 of Italian products to keep you fed at your next special event! This is the first of 2 baskets available to bid on!
Donated by Certified Utility Services
Starting bid
Host a party or keep the gourmet goodies for yourself. Over $250 of Italian products to keep you fed at your next special event! This is the second of 2 baskets available to bid on!
Donated by Certified Utility Services
Starting bid
Entertain in style with this collection of charcuterie boards and accessories: two cheese boards, cheese knife set, ceramic bowls, and toothpicks for serving.
Donated by Patience Deacon
Starting bid
It's impossible to resist this assortment of fall treats: a candle, potpourri, and scented oil, pumpkin spice soft caramels, mixed nuts in shells, a nut cracker, wall door weath, fall decor, and all of the accessories needed for delcious Moscow Mules: 2 Brass plated moscow mule mugs with brass plated straws, brass plated shot glass, moscow mule frit infuser mixer bottle with strainer and a certificate for Grey Goose vodka.
Created by Unlimited Creations LLC
Donated by Andrienne Ashmeade
Starting bid
Indulge in a timeless afternoon ritual with this elegant china tea set, thoughtfully paired with a selection of fine teas. The beautifully crafted porcelain teapot, matching cups and saucers, and additional accoutrements display a delicate floral motif with gold trim—adding both charm and sophistication to any occasion. Included are three artisanal loose-leaf teas (black, green, and herbal), each packaged for freshness and ready to brew a memorable experience for two.
Donated by Helen Taylor
Starting bid
Wood Tide Knife Set Value $100.00
Gyuto: (Full L) 13” x (D) 2.5 mm | Utility: (Full L) 9.5” x (D) 2 mm
This ultra-sharp chef knife set from Marcellin highlights the beauty of weathered driftwood and the strength of high-grade stainless steel. The unique pattern on each blade showcases the detailed layered construction and hardworking build that’ll accompany you on your culinary journey for years to come. Fit for any job, the 8” Gyuto blade is masterfully designed for fluid cutting and chopping while the 5” utility blade is refined for precise detail work.
Donated by Helen Taylor
Starting bid
Elevate your healthy lifestyle with the Top Chef Juicer, designed for efficiency, power, and style. This sleek appliance effortlessly extracts fresh juice from fruits and vegetables, preserving nutrients and flavor with every pour. Perfect for home chefs and wellness enthusiasts alike, it’s an easy way to enjoy fresh, delicious juice any time of day.
Donated by Helen Taylor
Starting bid
Kit includes composter, 50 liners and 6 pack of Hemp filters. Turn everyday kitchen scraps into sustainable action with this stylish indoor composter. Crafted from plant-based materials and featuring a charcoal/hemp-filter vented lid, it quietly captures food waste while keeping your countertop fresh and odor-free. Perfect for eco-conscious homes, it’s a chic and functional upgrade for your kitchen routine—ready to divert waste from the landfill in a sleek, compact form.
Donated by Helen Taylor
Starting bid
One professional-grade ratchet set along with two rechargeable Infinity 3500 flashlights—ideal for the workshop, garage, or home DIY. The ratchet set offers reliable precision, ergonomics and utility across a variety of fastener tasks, while the flashlights deliver powerful, long-lasting illumination for your projects or emergencies. This bundled lot gives you both high-quality hand-tool functionality and versatile lighting in one package—perfect for gear-up or gift-ready availability.
Donated by Patience Deacon
Starting bid
Improve air quality and comfort with the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, designed for quiet, efficient operation in any room. With up to 25 hours of continuous use and automatic shut-off for safety, this sleek, easy-to-use humidifier is perfect for creating a healthier, more comfortable environment year-round.
Donated by Helen Taylor
Starting bid
Blast off into adventure with the LEGO Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System! This impressive 3,601-piece set captures the excitement of modern space exploration with a detailed rocket, launch tower, and Orion spacecraft—standing over 27 inches tall. A stunning build for collectors and space enthusiasts alike, it’s both an inspiring display piece and a tribute to human innovation.
Donated by The Hartt Family
Starting bid
Rev up the fun with the LEGO City Custom Car Garage! This interactive set lets builders create and customize their own race cars using interchangeable front and rear modules—perfect for creative kids and LEGO fans who love hands-on design and high-speed adventures.
Donated by The Hartt Family
Starting bid
Celebrate the season with the LEGO Santa’s Post Office! This charming holiday set features a cozy post office where elves sort letters, load gifts, and prepare Santa’s mail for delivery—bringing festive warmth and creativity to your holiday décor.
Donated by The Hartt Family
Starting bid
These are from Ecuador and not sold in the U.S. Bring creativity and sparkle to your craft time with this set of three Diamond Painting Kits, featuring beloved characters from Minions, Looney Tunes, and Raya and the Last Dragon. Each kit includes everything you need to create a dazzling, gem-studded artwork—color-coded canvas, tools, and vibrant resin diamonds. Perfect for all ages, these sets combine relaxation and fun for hours of artistic enjoyment!
Donated by Helen Taylor
Starting bid
Artist Michelle Tragakiss
“Reality Show” acrylic and ink on Arches watercolor paper. 23”w x 29”h. This painting is framed.
Michele Tragakiss is an award winning abstract artist working in oil, and acrylic. Her layered, entangled works originate from uninhibited subconscious exploration, and reveal the inner dialogue between her lived experience, her insatiable curiosity, and her need to communicate through art.
https://www.saatchiart.com/matraggi
Donated by Michelle Tragakiss
Starting bid
“Moon Moon Landscape” Framed Photography
Helen Pappas is a Connecticut-based photographer with a passion for advocating for individuals with unique abilities through her work. She began taking photographs in 2012 after moving to Connecticut and has since developed a portfolio that includes pets, families, historic architecture, and landscapes. Pappas's work has been featured in local exhibits, and she continues to advocate for autism acceptance and inspire others through her art.
Donated by Photographer Helen Pappas
Starting bid
"Colorful Four Season in a Single Tree" 14x24
Hand Painted Art by Artist Sanu Raja Joshi
Donated by Trija Joshi and her father Sanu Joshi
Starting bid
A beautiful bouquet of colorful flowers representation of diversity bringing the best in people who are gentle like flower and surviving the throne as they blend.
Donated by Trija Joshi and her father Sanu Joshi
Starting bid
Discover the perfect blend of craft and flavor at Way Point Spirits Distillery in Bloomfield, CT! This $25 certificate is your ticket to an unforgettable experience. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this certificate with glasses is the ideal way to enjoy great drinks, amazing food, and a welcome atmosphere.
Board Member Andrienne stopped by to pick up donation and loved it! A must visit!
Donated by Way Point Spirit Owners
Starting bid
A gift certificate to attend the above mentioned seminar. This is also a prerequisite for any who wants to become a Certified Dementia Practitioner through the NCCDP. Plus you will receive a copy of Gayon's book.
Donated by Gayon Buchanon
